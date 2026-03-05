Zalando's Eloisa Siclari: “We play in a different league to the Asian platforms”

Madrid – On March 12, Zalando will present its 2025 annual results and its outlook for the new 2026 financial year. Ahead of this announcement, FashionUnited interviewed Eloisa Siclari, Zalando's general manager for the entire Southern Europe region, discussing the online fashion giant's performance over the past year and its plans for evolution and growth in the new year. The conversation focused particularly on Spain, a key market for the German-based company.

Throughout the interview, Siclari addressed the main current issues affecting the fashion and retail industries in general and Zalando's performance as a leading European platform for online fashion and lifestyle shopping. Key talking points included the uncertain trade policy of Donald J. Trump's United States; the rise and growing expansion of Asian platforms like Shein and Temu in Europe; and the explosion of Artificial Intelligence (AI) as a disruptive element in the current fashion ecosystem, from design to production and marketing.

Firstly, what is Zalando's assessment of the past 2025 financial year at a European level?

Last year was a year of transformation for Zalando. In general, we continued to advance our strategic goal of evolving from a purely transactional platform to a space for inspiration, discovery and entertainment. We are currently focused on redefining the shopping experience we offer our users, creating new reasons for them to open the app and strengthening our relationship with our audience. We aim to showcase the best that Zalando and our partners have to offer, and 2025 was a key year for that. It was also the year we completed the integration process with About You.

And with respect to Spain?

Regarding Spain, 2025 was also a very exciting year. We continued to advance our goal of being the best partner for the growth of Spanish brands, not only for the expansion of their businesses in Europe but also for their own domestic operations. Throughout the year, we further strengthened our ties with local partners, some already on the platform and others new to us. We also launched our Beauty category as part of Zalando's local offering for the country. From my point of view, this move opens up a great opportunity for organic growth for the platform and our partners. It also consolidates our long-term growth vision within the Spanish market.

What exact position does the Spanish market hold within Zalando's commercial ecosystem?

Spain is one of the economic engines of Southern Europe and a priority market for Zalando. Although company policy prevents us from disclosing sales or profits by country, I can say that Spain is fundamental to achieving the group's overall growth targets. The country therefore holds a key position, which was further strengthened by Zalando's launch in Portugal in 2025. This entry has turned the entire Iberian Peninsula into a strategic hub for our growth. It reinforces our commitment to building the leading fashion and lifestyle ecosystem in Europe, with the Iberian Peninsula and its two markets as a central pillar.

Zalando's commitment to the Spanish market seems clear, but how is it being received by consumers and the public in Spain?

Since our arrival in Spain 13 years ago, we have experienced exponential growth. I must insist that we do not disclose data by country, but I can confirm that the relationship between Spanish customers and Zalando continues to strengthen. We see this very clearly, for example, in the 2025 acceptance rate of our 'Plus' loyalty programme. Its latest updated version was launched first in Spain and evolved very positively over the past year. The trajectory of the Beauty category in its first few months has also been markedly positive. This new segment, although it may be too early to give a definitive assessment, is generating attention among Spanish users. We also continue to observe great interest in the Sports area, one of the company's key categories.

Delving into those preferences, how would you describe the Zalando user in Spain?

The Spanish customer is characterised by a deep knowledge of the local industry and a keen eye for trends; they want to be well-dressed for any occasion. This profile is linked to both the rich history of Spanish fashion and the wide variety of its local brands. Recognising these unique traits, we at Zalando are aware that to continue growing in Spain, we must focus not only on a multi-category international offering but also on what we call 'local heroes'. This is precisely why throughout 2025 we strengthened our commitment to collaborating with Spanish brands such as Bimba y Lola, Hoff, Aristocrazy, Tous and Brownie.

Regarding the new beauty division, what profile is the Spanish consumer showing?

Regarding the Beauty category, the Spanish customer is not only different but is also undergoing a fascinating evolution in their beauty habits. For the launch of the new category, we conducted market research that revealed some telling data. Half of the respondents claimed to have increased the number of beauty products they use. More than 60 percent stated they had modified their beauty routine to adopt a more holistic approach focused on wellness and care. The same percentage reported using body care items daily, compared to 56 percent for fragrances and 48 percent for facial care products. This data highlights that the beauty ritual in Spain encompasses the entire body. For Spaniards, scent is also fundamental to personal expression, which sets them apart from our other European consumers.

Experiential pop-up space 'El Patio Zalando', organised on February 22, 2025 by Zalando in Madrid (Spain). Credits: Zalando.

Focusing on Spain, what structures and teams does Zalando have to meet the needs of its audience and commercial partners in the country?

Regarding offices, as you know, Zalando's headquarters are in Berlin, and the team for Spain works from there. We are a multidisciplinary team of professionals from marketing, retail, business and development, and we are fortunate enough to visit Spain regularly. Operationally, we have our logistics centre in Illescas, Toledo, which is operated exclusively by DHL for Zalando. These facilities increased their capacity in 2025 to support not only Spain but also Portugal and the operations of the new Beauty category.

On a commercial level, what strategies are you implementing to remain a benchmark platform for the Spanish consumer?

Following on from what I mentioned about 'local heroes', our strategy for Spain, as in the other markets where we operate, is based on highlighting local value. We are not a global platform that 'lands' in Spain; we are a shopping destination that adapts, grows and evolves with the Spanish market itself, from A to Z. This ranges from basic aspects like the payment methods we offer customers to matters related to the influencers and talent we collaborate with for local campaigns. For instance, in December we launched a campaign starring Mario Casas and La Pija y la Quinqui. In the case of Mariang and Carlos, they are friends of the 'house', and we have been collaborating with them for years as official sponsors of their podcast.

Is this all in favour of the objective of building a leading fashion and lifestyle ecosystem, also in Spain?

Undoubtedly. Our vision for the Spanish market in this regard is very clear. We want to be the benchmark multi-brand destination for quality fashion and lifestyle shopping. We want Zalando to be the first choice when a Spanish consumer thinks about buying fashion.

We can infer something from your words, but what role are Spanish brands and operators expected to play within these strategies and objectives?

For Zalando, Spain is not just another market but a key driver of European fashion. In fact, the country is the fifth largest fashion market in all of Europe. However, online channel penetration is still below the European average. This opens the door to significant growth potential that has yet to be exploited. Our objective is to tap into this potential, and to do so in partnership with Spanish brands. Since my arrival as general manager for Italy and Spain in January 2025, the business focus has been on further strengthening collaboration with local brands.

This is due, firstly, to the locally-focused strategy I mentioned, and secondly, because the Spanish consumer, as I said, knows their local industry very well and is up-to-date with the latest trends. We see a bright future for fashion in Spain and we want to be part of it, helping brands continue to write their own success stories. Therefore, our purpose is not just to sell clothes, but to build a platform that serves as a springboard for Spanish brands, both large and small, to reach their full potential.

This may seem like a great strategy for smaller brands, but can participating really benefit more established Spanish brands over investing in their own online sales channels?

Data shows that, far from cannibalising business, our platform acts as a catalyst for the growth of brands' own e-commerce. For every euro they invest in Zalando, their direct channels not only do not suffer, but they grow. This is because we become a global showcase that enhances their visibility, generating interest that translates into more traffic and more sales on their own websites.

Our main objective, as I have been pointing out, is to ensure that our platform accurately reflects local trends and demand. This is only possible by collaborating with local partners. From our business-to-business (B2B) perspective, our collaboration with Spanish brands is our number one priority. This is something we are building not only for fashion, footwear and accessories, but also for the Beauty category.

Beauty was first incorporated into Zalando in 2018, before officially launching in Spain in 2025. What does this diversification strategy mean for your platform's operations in the country?

For Zalando, it is a radical transformation of our value proposition. It takes us from being a platform for fashion and accessories to a destination for fashion, lifestyle and beauty. From a business model perspective, the arrival of the Beauty category is a great opportunity for organic growth in Spain. It is also another step forward in consolidating our long-term vision for the market and demonstrating our ambition to become the leading fashion and lifestyle destination for Spanish consumers.

We now offer them, both on the website and the app, a platform where they can find a complete head-to-toe look in a fun and simple way. With the arrival of Beauty in Spain, we have removed 'the last barrier', allowing them to build that complete lifestyle expression, all in one place.

At the time of its presentation, it was mentioned that Zalando was considering launching physical and experiential spaces to promote this new business unit to the local public. How exactly do you plan to develop these strategies?

Our strategy is digital-first, but we also believe in physical touchpoints as a way to build community. The objective is therefore to explore these avenues of 'meeting' with our customers and partners. This could be through organising events open to the public or through pop-up spaces, following the example of 'El Patio Zalando'. This was the ephemeral pop-up we opened in early 2025 in Madrid, which merged fashion, music and sport, all gathered in a space inspired by the traditional Spanish patio.

Given the value you place on physical spaces, are you considering opening permanent physical points of sale in Spain, like those you have in Germany?

Our focus remains on the digital experience. While we are always exploring new ways to connect with the customer, a move into a brick and mortar model is not on the table.

The explosion of artificial intelligence (AI) has been a markedly disruptive element, not only in this field but in our daily lives. This has been evident in recent years and even more so in 2025. How exactly is Zalando trying to capitalise on this explosion?

As you know, at Zalando we have been using AI for many years, especially to offer a more personalised experience to our customers. As I mentioned, we are at a point where we are redefining the shopping experience we provide to our audience. We are evolving from a purely sales-oriented platform to an inspiring space for discovery and entertainment. In this endeavour, AI is precisely one of the tools we use to develop these experiences and solutions. AI is allowing us to connect with customers in completely new and, as I said, more personalised ways.

For example?

For example, the integration of Generative AI into our website and app already allows our customers across Europe to have a conversation with Zalando. They can explore the Zalando catalogue using their own words, as if they were talking to a person in a physical store, through the conversational interface of our virtual assistant. They can also access and enjoy an immersive and highly personalised experience through curated item boards; product recommendations; and even shoppable videos and livestreams, all from our new 'Discovery Feed'.

This is a wall where we have grouped content from brands, content creators and editorialised aspirational content in one place. Generative AI is precisely what is helping us do this. It ensures that all this material is not only personalised but also constantly evolving. It also makes it more attractive to our customers, for example, by generating more evocative images where the product is integrated into a setting rather than shown on a white background. This is being done with time savings of up to 80 percent compared to a traditional photoshoot.

This all relates to your direct-to-consumer operations, but what about your B2B and internal operations?

For our partners, we continue to develop our Zeos operating system, the backbone of our B2B growth vector, now equipped with integrated AI. This implementation allows our business partners to benefit from various AI technologies today, instead of having to develop their own solutions or resort to third parties. In addition, they can use Zalando's AI-based tools to optimise their integration across multiple platforms, with functions like generating automated product descriptions and support for content creation.

For partners who also sell their products and collections on Zalando, we have provided an AI-based tool designed to help them decide what stock to replenish, how much to store and how much to deliver to our logistics centres. This solution aligns with the AI solutions we also run internally to make our logistics processes more efficient, for example, to reduce delivery times and calculate optimised routes to complete an order as quickly as possible.

With this widespread explosion of AI-based tools and solutions you describe, how is Zalando trying, firstly, to prevent users from rejecting it due to saturation, and secondly, to ensure the platform continues to differentiate itself through new AI-based solutions?

The user rejects AI when it is intrusive, and at Zalando we implement it as a silent aid. I would say the key is utility, which guides everything we develop at Zalando. I would summarise it as solutions that make the customer's shopping experience as simple, efficient and inspiring as possible.

But how exactly do these tools help you continue to meet the needs of your target audience?

If we analyse today's online fashion customer, which is our audience, it is clear that there is a shift in their demands and expectations, especially among the younger demographic. This group has grown up with the convenience of e-commerce in their daily shopping and therefore takes it for granted. As a result of this normalisation, inspiration and entertainment have become key factors in capturing their attention and connecting with them. We know that 70 percent of Gen Z customers make purchasing decisions based on 'inspiration', and that up to 72 percent of that inspiration is sought online. Our AI tools help us respond to these dynamics.

As a result of its application, how would you say that, in general terms, Zalando is managing to differentiate itself from other marketplaces?

The key differentiating factor is that at Zalando we select what we sell, we take care of the image of the brands we collaborate with and we prioritise the inspiration we provide to our users. We do not compete with other online operators on price alone; we compete on experience and trust. We are not a 'digital warehouse'; we are a platform with highly curated content and a clear focus on the quality of the product we offer our customers, the brands we collaborate with and the experience we provide.

With respect to the Spanish market, what does Zalando offer that is different, and how do you think the platform should continue to position itself to the digital consumer in Spain?

What we offer that is different is that 'curated experience' I mentioned. In terms of positioning, as I said, our objective is clear: to be the benchmark destination in Spain for quality fashion and lifestyle shopping. To achieve this, our strategy is to continue expanding our commercial offer with the best national and international brands. We will also continue to perfect the shopping experience to ensure it remains experiential, seamless and personalised. This translates into continued investment in innovation, in our relationship with consumers, in the brands we collaborate with and in working to ensure that Zalando is synonymous with quality, variety and trust.

In a market like Spain, where Asian platforms such as Shein and Temu have high penetration, how do you perceive this competition might affect Zalando's growth and development in Spain?

We do not see it affecting our growth, firstly because the market is large, and secondly because at Zalando we play in a different league to the Asian platforms. While other operators focus on ultra-low cost and massive volume, we focus, as I said, on quality and on offering a personalised and inspiring experience. The Zalando customer is looking for that added value, which few platforms offer today.

Do you consider, as many voices in Spain and Europe maintain, that these platforms have indeed been benefiting from unfair competition within the EU market against European operators like Zalando, and that their growth could even pose a systemic risk to member states?

What we believe is that there must be a level playing field for all operators present or selling in Europe. It is essential that we all comply with the same quality and safety standards. For too long, the system has allowed sellers from outside the EU to flood the market with low-value packages exempt from customs duties. This distorts competition against EU-based players who comply with all our customs and tax obligations.

How do you receive and assess the abolition of 'de minimis' imports and the introduction of the new 3 euro tariff approved by the Council of the European Union?

At Zalando, we welcome the recent decision by the European Union to accelerate the elimination of the tariff exemption for shipments valued at less than 150 euros, with a temporary fixed tariff solution from July 2026. This demonstrates Europe's determination and political will to effectively safeguard the sovereignty and resilience of the European Single Market. Accelerating the elimination of this customs exemption marks a decisive moment for the re-establishment of fair competition, which will benefit European brands, e-commerce companies and consumers.

Despite being a company focused on Europe, has Zalando been affected in any way by the much-discussed and once again topical US tariff policy?

As you rightly say, Zalando is a European company that operates for Europe. Therefore, by concentrating our activity here, our direct exposure to changes in US trade policy is limited. It will remain so because our priority continues to be strengthening our local ecosystem and our position in the European single market.

However, Zalando has already made moves within the United States.

Yes, but not at the platform level. It is through Scayle, About You's enterprise software division, which supports brands and retailers in their direct-to-consumer digital operations. As part of its independent expansion strategy, the division is now taking its first operational steps in the US market. It has established a subsidiary there and is seeking to strengthen its position with large companies. None of this is incompatible with the priorities and focus of Zalando as a group and as a company that will continue to focus on exciting our customers and partners in all 29 European markets where we operate.

Keeping our focus on the US, following the latest news on its trade policy, how do you expect it to continue to influence commercial activity in Europe?

Looking ahead to 2026, it is undeniable that volatility in global trade policies will continue to create uncertainty in supply chains. In this context, we believe the European market will tend to place even greater value on the proximity, transparency and stability of operators like us, who invest and operate under European standards and from within Europe. At Zalando, we are well-positioned for such an environment precisely because our approach is eminently pan-European. If these trade policies lead to an increase in import costs or global logistics fluctuations, our competitive advantage will lie in our infrastructure network, which consists of 13 logistics centres across Europe, including the one in Illescas.

On March 12, Zalando will present its 2025 results, along with its forecast for 2026. As a preview, what specific goals and targets have you set for this new year?

In general, our objective for 2026 will be to continue building a pan-European e-commerce ecosystem for fashion and lifestyle, shaped around two growth vectors: business-to-consumer (B2C) and business-to-business (B2B). With specific regard to Spain, the strategies to contribute to this objective will focus on continuing to scale the Beauty category, making it a natural part of our customers' shopping basket. We will also expand Zalando Plus, our free loyalty programme, to offer experiences the Spanish market has not yet seen and to reinforce our position as leaders in loyalty.

How will you execute these strategies?

To do so, we will implement various measures structured around three strategic pillars. The first is focused on hyper-personalisation with AI; 2026 will be the year in which AI ceases to be a 'function' and becomes the basis of a fully personalised interface for each of our users in Spain. The second involves measures to achieve logistical excellence on the peninsula, for which we will use the maturity of the Illescas centre to optimise and increase the speed of our deliveries throughout the Iberian Peninsula. The third and final pillar involves actions to boost our B2B operations. We will work so that, through our 'Partner Services' and 'Zeos' services, more Spanish brands see us not just as a store, but as the operating system that allows them to sell easily throughout Europe.

All during 2026, which will be marked especially by...

We believe that 2026 will be marked by 'total convergence' and the definitive disappearance of the boundaries separating content, entertainment and commerce. We will stop 'going shopping' online and start interacting with fashion through the online channel. In this new scenario, our goal is for Zalando to be at the epicentre of this conversation, leading the paradigm shift in the industry and in a market that we anticipate will continue to reward platforms like Zalando that offer quality, inspiration, trust and added value, over those that offer massive volume and lack identity.