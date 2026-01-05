Zanieri takes control of Everlert and plots international expansion

Italian luxury apparel and knitwear company Zanieri, known for its menswear cashmere and wool products, has acquired control of Everlert, Inc. (EVLI), a diversified holding and strategic advisory firm that focuses on identifying, acquiring, and enhancing growth-oriented businesses with long-term value potential.

In a statement, Zanieri said the merger accelerates the company's long-term vision and will see its operating assets, management team, and business plans integrated into Everlert to create a public platform for the international expansion of its premium apparel operations.

Roberto Carmine Cosentino, chief executive officer of Zanieri, said: "Zanieri was built on mastery of materials, production excellence, and respect for craftsmanship. Becoming part of a US public company gives us the ability to invest further in innovation, expand internationally, and bring our approach to premium apparel to a much broader market, while remaining true to our heritage.

“Our strong European foundation and proven operating model provide the platform for disciplined expansion into the United States and beyond."

Zanieri targeting growth with expansion in the US

Zanieri, which operates from Umbria in Italy, is a vertically integrated luxury apparel company and one of the top producers of premium cashmere. It controls the full production cycle, from yarn selection and treatment through dye science, finishing, and final garment assembly.

In addition to its core cashmere operations, Zanieri has developed proprietary technologies designed to modernise traditional tailoring and expand global reach, while enabling bespoke garment production for international clients. This technology will allow Zanieri to scale customisation, respond efficiently to global demand, and serve luxury markets beyond traditional retail channels.

Currently, more than 70 percent of Zanieri’s revenue is generated from its white-label manufacturing for many major and leading brands globally, and approximately 95 percent of gross sales for 2025 was generated from its European operations.

Zanieri looking to accelerate growth of own label

Zanieri is hoping the merger with Everlert will allow the company to focus on building its own brand, which includes premium knitwear, such as sweaters and cardigans for men, alongside scarves and hats, and home textiles, including cashmere and wool blankets to “where it will be generating the majority of its revenue,” while also accelerating its growth through strategic expansion into the US and beyond.

This will include the opening of flagship mono-brand stores in New York, which will offer experiential, brand-immersive store environments, and the launch of a direct-to-consumer e-commerce platform.

New York represents “a priority market” for the company as it serves as both “a cultural and commercial gateway to the broader US premium menswear segment”.

Zanieri plots expansion into lifestyle categories

In addition, Zanieri's long-term growth plan includes expansion into complementary lifestyle categories, such as dedicated product lines for the yachting, golf, and equestrian markets, as well as strategic partnerships with premium hotels and resorts. It believes that the combination of its Mediterranean heritage, manufacturing discipline, and sustainability commitment “creates a durable competitive advantage in the evolving premium apparel landscape”.

Zanieri’s business plan also includes continued investment in its premium cashmere production, expansion of its vertically integrated manufacturing capacity, and broader deployment of its proprietary platform to support growth across wholesale, direct-to-consumer, and strategic partnership channels.

Richard Hawkins, chief executive Officer of Everlert, added: "This merger completes Everlert's transition into a public company with a real operating business, meaningful scale, and international reach.

“Zanieri is not simply a fashion brand. It is an industrial luxury platform with proprietary processes, deep manufacturing expertise, and a clear strategy for global expansion. We believe this combination positions the Company for disciplined growth and long-term value creation."