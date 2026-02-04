ZDHC expands MRSL with chemical watchlist

ZDHC, known as the publisher of the Manufacturing Restricted Substances List (MRSL), has published a new guideline for chemical substances: Chemical Watchlist V1.0.

While the MRSL indicates which chemical substances are not permitted in production processes, the Watchlist offers a broader reference of almost 1,700 substances that may pose risks to health, the environment or circularity. The list was developed by industry experts and has also been peer-reviewed. Its use is voluntary and has no associated testing requirements.

The list aims to support brands and suppliers in assessing health risks and creating uniform communication about chemicals. Previously, they only had the MRSL and their own RSLs, which often led to differing interpretations and reports.

The publication comes amid growing attention on hazardous substances, such as PFAS. These “forever chemicals” are in the spotlight due to their potential health and environmental effects. The European Union is working on stricter regulations for PFAS in consumer products. Until then, the Watchlist is intended to offer brands practical tools to start addressing the issue.