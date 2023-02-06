Zegna acquires minority stake in Norda Run

Italian luxury group Ermenegildo Zegna has confirmed that it has acquired a minority stake in Canadian technical trail-running shoe brand Norda Run.

Announced during its end-of-year earnings results, Zegna said that it had taken a minority stake, with the option to gradually increase its stake in the running brand over the next nine years.

In a statement, Zegna said: “The luxury outdoor space continues to be an area of focus for the Group, and Norda Run, which uses the finest materials on the planet to produce the world’s best-performing all-weather footwear, aligns perfectly with Zegna’s values of creating the best products from the best materials.”

Zegna added that the investment in Norda Run will accelerate the brand’s growth “through a strong industrial and commercial partnership”.

Montreal-based Norda Run offers trial running shoes inspired by Canada’s toughest conditions utilising Dyneema, described as the world’s strongest and lightest fibre. Norda’s signature 001 trainer uses the bio-based Dyneema fibre attached to a Vibram midsole for lightweight, durability and cushioned performance.

Norda Run will join the group’s other brands, which include Ermenegildo Zegna, Thom Browne and soon Tom Ford, after signing a long-term licensing deal with Estée Lauder for its men’s and women’s fashion as well as accessories and underwear.