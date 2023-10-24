Zegna Group Q3 revenue up 20.8 percent, US market shines

Thom Browne parent Zegna Group has reported a 20.8 percent increase in revenue in the third quarter as it saw double-digit growth across key markets, including a particularly strong performance in the US.

The group generated Q3 revenue of 431.1 million euros, up from 356.9 million euros a year earlier.

Breaking it down by segment, revenue at Zegna rose 3 percent to 298 million euros, while revenue at Thom Browne increased 6.4 percent to 74 million euros.

Revenue at Tom Ford Fashion, which was acquired earlier this year by Zegna Group, amounted to 75 million euros in the third quarter.

“Our results this quarter continue to showcase the broad-based strength of our three brands and the successful execution of our strategy,” said group chair and CEO Ermenegildo Zegna in a statement.

“I am particularly pleased that we are performing well across a diverse set of regions, as the balance of our geographic mix provides resilience in a highly dynamic environment,” he said.

Growth across key markets

Revenue in the EMEA region jumped 27.7 percent to 152 million euros during the quarter.

Meanwhile, revenue in North America soared 44.2 percent to 111 million euros, fueled by strong growth in the US thanks to contributions from the newly-included Tom Ford Fashion segment as well as “outstanding” DTC performance for both Zegna and Thom Browne.

Revenue in the Asia-Pacific (APAC) region rose 3.5 percent to 158 million euros, while revenue in Latin America grew 19.6 percent to 8.4 million euros.

Zegna Group said its Q3 results confirm it is on track to meet its medium term targets of annual revenue of over 2 billion euros and adjusted EBIT margin of at least 15 percent by the end of fiscal year 2025.