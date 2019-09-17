Zivame aims to boost sales through semi annual festival

Zivame recently held the ‘Grand Lingerie Festival’ through which it expects to boost sales. The brand offers innovations and collections across lingerie, shapewear, sleepwear, and activewear. It offers women innovations like the wonder wire bra, the shaper bra, the super soft Marshmallow collection and festive must-haves like the strapless bra, the ultra-low-back bra, the backless bra and the mermaid sari shapewear. Focusing on an omni-channel strategy, the brand plans to double its store count as well as expand its presence on online fashion portals in the next eight months. Zivame expects sales to jump ahead of the festive season and has launched exclusive collections to cater to a wider target group.

Zivame ensures women have the right intimate wear available to pair with outerwear. India’s leading intimate wear platform hosted its semi-annual property The Grand Lingerie Festival across its online and offline retail channels was from September 4 to 8, 2019. Zivame was founded in 2011 as a multi-brand online platform for lingerie. The marketplace model provides between 15 per cent to 20 percent margins to the retailer in contrast with 50 to 60 per cent margins coming from retailing private labels. The pivot to becoming an online brand requires a change in key performance indicators for the company as it is an inventory heavy model.