Zivame posts Rs 86.6 crore revenue in FY 18

As per regulatory filings with the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, online lingerie retailer Zivame posted Rs 86.6 crore in revenue in FY18, an almost 63 per cent increase from the previous fiscal year. The company’s loss too narrowed even as its expenses increased. The company’s loss declined by 44 per cent to Rs 32.1 crore from Rs 57.6 crore in FY17, while its expenses increased by 8 per cent to Rs 126 crore.

Zivame witnessed a 15 per cent decline in net revenue to Rs 52.9 crore in FY17, when its loss widened from the year before. Post that, the company decided to add an omnichannel plan to its growth strategy and chart a turnaround. As of March, it had established 26 brand stores. The company plans to expand its offline presence to 100 stores by the end of the current fiscal year. For this, it has set aside an investment of Rs 30-40 crore.