Zoa launches rental innovation programme to define circular e-commerce

Rental technology platform Zoa has launched its new Rental Lab offer, a programme aiming to define what circular e-commerce customer experience looks like.

The sister company of the rental platform Hirestreet will be working with “major fashion brands” on the project, which it said will guide the evolution of its ongoing white-label solution.

Leading UK retailers will come together to build on the future of sustainable commerce, looking into solving existing challenges by putting the customer at the centre of the problem.

Ultimately, the project, which is due to kick off in the coming weeks, hopes to see the creation of a streamlined experience across both rental and resale models.

Participants will take part in a series of workshops to define what is needed to achieve this goal and facilitate the acceleration of circular business models.

“We’re very excited to kick off Rental Lab and to have participation from major brands,” said Shan Mandora, head of commercial at Zoa Rental, in a release.

Mandora continued: “It’s clear that we need to build tech solutions that power circular experiences that consumers love, and that are easy for brands to adopt – and we can do this most effectively by working collaboratively with some of the biggest brands in the world.”