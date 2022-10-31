Zuckerberg to testify in case aiming to block Meta's virtual reality acquisition

Meta Platforms’ chief executive officer Mark Zuckerberg has been added to a list of witnesses set to testify in a case brought by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) which is hoping to block the group’s acquisition of virtual reality (VR) content maker Within Unlimited.

The organisation filed the complaint in July 2022, alleging that Meta, formerly Facebook, was trying to “buy its way to the top” of the VR industry through the attempt to “illegally acquire” Within and its fitness app, Supernatural.

The FTC further claimed that under Zuckerberg’s leadership, Meta began its “campaign to conquer virtual reality” when it acquired VR headset manufacturer, Oculus, and several further VR development studios, making the firm the operator of the largest VR content catalogues globally.

With its possible acquisition of Within, which Meta agreed to buy in October 2021, the FTC said the company could eliminate the chance of independents entering the field, ultimately “dampening future innovation and competitive rivalry”.

In a court document filed with US District Court Northern District of California, acquired by Reuters, the organisation listed 18 witnesses it is planning to question in court, with Zuckerberg, Within CEO Chrisk Milk and Meta’s CTO Andrew Bosworth among those called upon.

Earlier this month, Meta filed to dismiss the FTC’s complaint, claiming that it relied on “pure speculation of a hypothetical future state”.

Since changing its name to Meta in 2021, the company has undergone a complete metaverse-focused revamp in a bid to become a top player in the virtual world.

Since revealing the new branding, Meta has unveiled a series of related products and initiatives, including a new Avatar Store for digital fashion, advanced VR headsets and a physical retail space that allows shoppers to try out its metaverse products.