Zumiez raises forecast on strong holiday performance

Zumiez Inc. has announced that the company’s comparable sales increased 6.8 percent for the nine-week period ended January 4, 2020 compared to the 4 percent increase recorded in the same period ended January 5, 2019.

Based primarily on stronger than expected quarter-to-date sales, the company is increasing guidance and now expects comparable sales to increase approximately 6 percent for the quarter, with earnings per share between 1.34 dollars and 1.38 dollars compared to its previous guidance of comparable sales growth between 2 percent and 4 percent, with earnings per share between 1.26 dollars and 1.32 dollars.

Picture:Facebook/Zumiez