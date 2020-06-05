Zumiez revenue drops 35.2 percent for Q1

The company said on Thursday its Q1 net loss slipped. Compared with the same period last year, revenues also dropped by 35.2 percent.

The company's net profit for Q1 was -21 million dollars, down from 0.8 million dollars a year earlier. Furthermore, revenues decreased to 138 million dollars. Compared to 0 percent a year ago, the profit margin of the company dropped to -15 percent.

Zumiez (NASDAQ: ZUMZ) is a specialty clothing store founded by Tom Campion and Gary Haakenson in 1978. Zumiez sells action-sports related clothing and has created an image based around action sports like skateboarding, snowboarding, and motocross. Zumiez is based in Lynnwood, Washington.

As of 2,020, Zumiez has more than 2,500 employees and operates over 700 stores.

