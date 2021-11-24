Alber Elbaz tribute show to be turned into an exhibition

The AZ Factory ‘Love Brings Love’ catwalk tribute to celebrate Alber Elbaz and his contribution to fashion held during Paris Fashion Week is being turned into an exhibition at the Palais Galliera fashion museum in Paris.

The tribute exhibition will run from March 5 to July 10 and will feature the 45 participating fashion houses and designers that created looks inspired by Elbaz, including Alexander McQueen, Balmain, Chloe, Dior, Christopher John Rogers, Gucci, Jean Paul Gaultier, Grace Wales Bonner, and Louis Vuitton.

The collaborative Love Brings Love’ show which took place on October 5, featured established and emerging designers, who each designed a “bespoke creation inspired by Alber’s legacy or a special take on an iconic silhouette”. These looks were showcased alongside designs created by Elbaz’s AZ Factory studio team.

Palais Galliera to host Alber Elbaz ‘Love Brings Love’ tribute catwalk show exhibition

The one-of-a-kind exhibition, curated by Alexandre Samson, will immerse visitors in the full catwalk experience. It will reproduce the alphabetical order on the show, the effects, music and lights to honour the fashion designer who passed away in April shortly after the launch of his first collection for his new venture AZ Factory.

Image: courtesy of AZ Factory; Dries Van Noten, Dior, Comme Des Garcons

The show opened with Elbaz’s own signature design from AZ Factory, a MyBody little black dress, followed by one look from each participating house as a homage to the designer’s legacy, ranging from ready-to-wear to couture. While the finale featured 25 looks from the AZ Factory design studio.

Highlights will include flowing dresses with long trains, short dresses with ruffles and big bows, as well as dresses printed with drawings and portraits of Elbaz like Dries Van Noten’s design featuring the designer and a flowing gown by Dior’s creative director Maria Grazia Chiuri with cartoon-inspired sketches.

Other standout looks to be featured will be Comme Des Garcons’ Minnie Mouse look, Rosie Assoulin’s tuxedo dress, Valentino’s dramatic pink ruffle gown, and Viktor and Rolf’s love heart coat.

Image: courtesy of AZ Factory; Rosie Assoulin, Valentino

The exhibition is being made possible due to “generous loans” from AZ Factory, explains the museum in a statement, the fashion venture the late designer co-founded with Compagnie Financière Richemont.

‘Love Brings Love’ - the Alber Elbaz tribute show will open on March 5 at Palais Galliera, the city of Paris fashion museum. Tickets will cost 14 euros.