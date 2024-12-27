Best of 2024: Documentaries, series and films that paint an interesting picture of fashion

With just a few weeks until the new year, FashionUnited is taking a look back at the films, documentaries and series that have been released. 2024 was the year of documentaries that gave more insight into what goes on behind the scenes of fashion companies, from an intimate look into the entire human life of influential figures to trends that continue to shape the fashion industry. Here they are: the 12 best documentaries (series) and films that paint an interesting picture of fashion.

Documentary: Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge

The documentary Diane von Furstenberg: Woman in Charge follows the story of one of the most important fashion designers of the 20th century: Diane von Furstenberg. She is more than just the woman who made the 'wrap dress' fashionable through her designs. Von Furstenberg is a businesswoman. The documentary gives an intimate look into her career and personal life. The story paints a fashion picture of a woman who, despite many setbacks, got the best out of herself and her career.

Documentary Series: The New Look

The New Look is an American drama television series. The 10-episode series chronicles the European fashion world after World War II. Balenciaga, Cardin, Givenchy, Chanel, and Dior are just a few of the designers featured in the series. These are the names of entrepreneurs who forged a new path for women's fashion. The series specifically examines the politics, culture, and mood of fashion in the post-war 1940s and 1950s, with the influence of Dior's idea for a new form of women's fashion examined.

Documentary series: Cristóbal Balenciaga

The six-part series Cristóbal Balenciaga paints a picture of the challenging fashion world of the 20th century through the eyes of one of the most influential fashion designers in fashion history: Cristóbal Balenciaga (1895 – 1972). The series highlights Balenciaga's life and career, influenced by his Spanish heritage and Catholic traditions. The series also addresses topics that are still relevant today: such as corruption, counterfeiting and Balenciaga's dedication to craftsmanship amid the rise of rapid mass production. The series also offers an insight into how fashion journalists at magazines such as Harper's Bazaar influence the fashion scene.

Film: Black Teeth

When you think of a smile, you probably think of bright white teeth, but in ancient Japan, a beautiful smile actually meant black teeth due to the tradition of ohaguro . The short film Black Teeth , made by Amsterdam fashion designer Lisa Konno, sketches the image of this alternative fashion ideal. The film sketches a fashion image that is diametrically opposed to the image that people know from dominant fashion campaigns, advertisements and shows.

Film: Challengers

The film Challengers is interwoven with the themes of love and sports. The film, although fictional, sketches a fashion image of this time. In a time when the collaboration between sports retailers such as Adidas and Nike (but also luxury fashion houses such as Chanel and Gucci) top athletes have become an indispensable part of the fashion world.

Documentary: Invisible Beauty

Invisible Beauty is an American documentary film that chronicles the career of model and activist Bethann Hardison. Hardison was an advocate for ideas such as diversity and inclusion, terms that are common in 2024 but were new to the fashion industry in the 1970s. Invisible Beauty shows how Hardison completely changed the idea that there is only one type of beauty (fair skin and blonde hair). She began to pave the way for girls of all shades in the fashion industry by running several campaigns. For example, she founded the Bethann Management Agency in 1984 and together with former model and friend Iman, Hardison founded the Black Girls Coalition in 1988, both to support African-American models. Hardison has received several awards for her work, including the CFDA Founders Award in 2014.

Documentary Series: In Vogue: The 90's

This six-part documentary series, In Vogue: The 90's , delves into American fashion culture of the '90s, with growing influences from countries outside the US, including the UK, thanks in part to British magazine i-D. The series explores how this era changed the fashion industry forever, exploring iconic fashion houses like Gucci and top models like Kate Moss. The documentary paints a vibrant picture of the fashion happenings surrounding American Vogue magazine, helmed by editor-in-chief Anna Wintour.

Documentaire: Brandy Hellville & The Cult of Fast Fashion

The documentary Brandy Melville & The Cult of Fast Fashion tells the story of the fashion brand Brandy Melville, which has been at the center of accusations of racism and discrimination for years.

Documentaire: Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy

'Buy Now! The Shopping Conspiracy' explores the dark side of consumer culture. It looks at how companies use marketing strategies to influence consumers to buy faster and more often, often at the expense of ethical production.

Serie: Becoming Karl Lagerfeld

Becoming Karl Lagerfeld is a series based on both true and fictional stories surrounding the life of German fashion designer Karl Lagerfeld. The documentary explores Lagerfeld's early life, his time at Chanel, and his influence on 21st century fashion culture.

Film: Wicked

The film Wicked focuses on the characters of the "Wicked Witch of the West" and "Glinda" from The Wizard of Oz. Although not a documentary, the film has an influence on fashion through its iconic costumes and visual style that redefines the character of the Wicked Witch in fashion.

Film: Shame

Shame (عيب) is a short film that focuses on the themes of shame, identity and cultural expectations. The film explores the inner struggle of a person facing the pressures of societal norms and the search for personal freedom. Through a haunting visual style, including the use of modest fashion, the film invites the viewer to reflect on the impact of social taboos and the power of self-acceptance.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL, translated and edited to English.