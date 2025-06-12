Burberry introduces exclusive summer takeover of Somerset's iconic estate, The Newt

British luxury fashion house Burberry has launched an exclusive summer takeover of The Newt, the iconic Somerset estate.

The collaboration sees Burberry partnering with the award-winning luxury estate The Newt and sharing their love of the countryside and “the essence of a great British summer.” To mark the start of the collaboration, Burberry and The Newt hosted a dinner at the RHS Chelsea Flower Show.

Burberry x The Newt tennis lawn Credits: The Newt

The summer partnership celebrates the finest British craftsmanship and style, paying tribute to Burberry’s longstanding tradition of drawing creative inspiration from the outdoors and natural world.

Starting from June onwards, The Newt will host a series of bespoke experiences that blend the estate’s refined yet rural aesthetic with Burberry’s heritage design language. For example, a custom iteration of Burberry’s signature check pattern, mixed with the estate’s signature green, is set to serve as a unifying motif across The Newt’s grounds.

Burberry x The Newt lawn chairs Credits: The Newt

Guests can enjoy touring the 2,000-acre gardens in specially branded golf buggies and take a closer look at the croquet lawn where the iconic check pattern has been intricately mown. Further elevating the experience, guests can also take in the estate from above on a Burberry check hot-air balloon - a nod to the fashion house’s aviation heritage, which saw early explorers like Air Commodore Edward Maitland outfitted in Burberry gabardine for record-breaking flights.

The estate will feature curated installations and Burberry-branded touches inspired by British country life throughout the summer, viewed through a contemporary, fashion-forward lens. This includes a reimagined badminton court outfitted with custom racquets and a monogrammed net that invites leisurely play.

Burberry x The Newt golf buggies Credits: The Newt

A dedicated Burberry store will also open on the grounds, which will feature the house’s Summer 2025 collection, including swimwear staples, outerwear, and accessories, such as Burberry check scarves, hats, and umbrellas.

The Burberry takeover of The Newt is set to run until August 18.

Burberry x The Newt Credits: The Newt

Burberry x The Newt Credits: The Newt