Burberry sponsors British Pavilion at 60th Venice Biennale

Burberry is the headline sponsor of the British Pavilion at this year's 60th International Art Exhibition, La Biennale di Venezia. The Pavilion, which opened on Saturday and will remain open until November 24th at the Giardini do Castello, marks Burberry's second consecutive year sponsoring British arts and culture.

Commissioned by the British Council, this year's British Pavilion presents a new exhibition titled "Listening All Night to the Rain" by Ghana-born artist John Akomfrah. Recently honoured with a knighthood in the 2023 UK Honours list, Akomfrah is recognized for his art films and multi-screen video installations, exploring a range of social issues, including racial injustice, diasporic identities, migration, and climate change.

Burberry, with its longstanding legacy and commitment to supporting arts and culture at home and abroad, closely collaborates with art institutions and contemporary British artists. To celebrate, Burberry hosted two events during the opening week, including a private conversation for the podcast, Talk Art. The discussion featured Akomfrah, Curator Tarini Malik, Associate Curator for the British Pavilion Shane Akeroyd, and Talk Art founders, Russell Tovey and Robert Diament.

Burberry also organised an evening at the iconic Harry's Bar to bring together friends and family of the British luxury brand, alongside Burberry Chief Creative Officer Daniel Lee and John Akomfrah.