Centre for Sustainable Fashion to host Imagining Possibilities festival

The Centre for Sustainable Fashion (CSF) at London College of Fashion, University of the Arts London (UAL), have announced a new festival in east London, commemorating fifteen years of groundbreaking work and research in the intersection of fashion and sustainability. Titled "Imagining Possibilities," the festival presents a dynamic program of events that delve into fashion's role in shaping a future where everyone can flourish.

The events include workshops, discussions, and immersive experiences aimed at exploring innovative approaches to teaching in natural settings, imagining new futures for fashion education, and delving into questions of equity and sustainability in the fashion industry. From sensory activities to thought-provoking conversations, participants will have the opportunity to engage with radical ideas and practical solutions for creating a more inclusive and sustainable future for fashion.

Taking place at London College of Fashion's new East Bank campus on Stratford's Queen Elizabeth Olympic Park, as well as the adjacent Lab E20, the festival runs from April 17th to April 20th, with workshops free to attend, but some requiring booking in advance.

On April 20th, as a highlight of the festival, LCF will host "LCF Fashion Undressed: Imagining Possibilities," a public program that delves into CSF's past, present, and future through various engaging activities. Attendees can anticipate live performances, community choirs, showcases, workshops, and interventions curated and presented by UAL students, alumni, local communities, external artists, and organisations.