Chloé launches art project celebrating female empowerment

French fashion house Chloé has launched a new arts initiative designed to continue its legacy of female empowerment.

‘Chloé Arts’ has been designed to celebrate the achievement of “outstanding female talent,” explains the luxury brand in a statement, and will “nurture selected emerging artists, and create unexpected interdisciplinary conversations across different fields of the arts”.

For the first edition of the project, Chloé has selected Danish artist Mie Olise Kjærgaard, who attended Central Saint Martin’s School of Art in London and works primarily in painting, as well as sculptural objects and installation.

Her large-scale paintings depict subjects of female liberation, showcasing adventurous women through the female gaze.

Chemena Kamali, creative director at Chloé, said: “Chloé is about intuition, freedom, and the celebration of women. Mie’s work speaks to all these elements. Her paintings portray women who make their own defined choices.”

As part of the initiative, eight of Kjærgaard’s paintings, seven existing and one exclusively commissioned by Chloé, are on view at the Chloé Paris flagship store, and aim to offer a “visual conversation coinciding with the first collection of Chemena Kamali for the house”.

Kjærgaard added: “The women in my work have stopped worrying about people’s expectations and are deep into pursuing their own desires and interests. I am intrigued by the feeling of using one’s energy with freedom to some sort of max; like hitting a tennis ball satisfyingly perfectly.

“This freedom is a privilege, it’s a dream, and it matches well with Chloé’s spirit.”