Design Museum to celebrate London as a “powerhouse of global fashion”

The Design Museum is hosting a major fashion exhibition in September celebrating London’s contribution to contemporary global fashion in collaboration with the British Fashion Council (BFC).

‘Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion’ will open on September 15, coinciding with London Fashion Week. It will celebrate the 30th anniversary of BFC’s NewGen programme that has helped nurture the careers of hundreds of designers and businesses, including Alexander McQueen, Christopher Kane, JW Anderson, Roksanda, Ahluwalia, Grace Wales Boner, and Bianca Saunders.

The exhibition will be the first to focus solely on the creativity of young designers in Britain and will highlight more than 300 designers and feature over 100 objects, from “innovative and trailblazing” garments to films, drawings and memorabilia.

In a statement, the Design Museum said the exhibition will “deconstruct the creative process and inspire the next generation of fashion designers” by showing how they can develop a career in the fashion industry.

It will be guest-curated by BFC ambassador for emerging talent Sarah Mower and co-curated by the Design Museum senior curator Rebecca Lewin, with Sarah Burton, creative director of Alexander McQueen, acting as chair of the curatorial committee. Alexander McQueen will also sponsor the exhibition.

Design Museum to place spotlight on BFC’s NewGen programme with exhibition

Image: JW Anderson

Tim Marlow, chief executive and director at the Design Museum, said: “We are delighted to be collaborating with the British Fashion Council to shine a light on the extraordinary creativity that has come out of their NewGen programme over the past 30 years.

“To be able to do that in the heart of the very same city that has helped foster so much of this talent is very special. We can’t wait to celebrate the best of contemporary fashion in Britain at the Design Museum in 2023.”

Caroline Rush, chief executive at the BFC, added: “We are thrilled to be collaborating with the Design Museum to celebrate our wonderful NewGen initiative and its influence and legacy over the past 30 years.

“NewGen is our most established designer showcasing and development scheme globally that aims to build creative, responsible businesses for the future. Since its launch in 1993, NewGen has supported over 300 designers and we look forward to acknowledging their incredible work at the Design Museum in London.”

‘Rebel: 30 Years of London Fashion’ will run from September 15 to February 11, 2024. Tickets will go on sale in June 2023.