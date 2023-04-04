Diane von Furstenberg exhibition to open in Brussels

The Fashion and Lace Museum in Brussels is to host an exhibition celebrating Diane von Furstenberg’s iconic wrap dress, which turns 50 years old in 2024.

‘Woman Before Fashion’ will run from April 21 to January 7, 2024, and will highlight Diane von Furstenberg as a designer, the inspiration for her iconic wrap dress from the silhouette to the prints, as well as the role art has played on her designs.

The exhibition will feature more than 50 pieces from the DVF archives and will start with an analytical presentation of the wrap dress, showcasing its Italian origins in the early 1970s and the story behind its construction, fusing a top and a skirt.

Then ‘Women Before Fashion’ will showcase Diane von Furstenberg’s inspirations, from the prints and use of colour that are a central point of her creative process to the shapes she imagined. While the third chapter will explore the designer’s arrival in the US, The American Dream and her success in fashion.

Image: Fashion and Lace Museum, Brussels; Diane von Furstenberg, Printed silk jersey dress, Fashion by E.Gomez

The exhibit, curated by Nicolas Lor, will finish with a focus on Diane von Furstenberg’s intimate relationship with women, from her designs to her philanthropic contribution.

Diane von Furstenberg, said in a statement: “When my hometown, the City of Brussels, called me to say that they wanted to present an exhibition of my work at the Brussels Fashion and Lace Museum, I was honoured.

“Nicolas came to America to meet me and enter my archives. We had a natural connection, and I was able to share my secret vault and all my inspirations—women, nature and art—and to witness his vision come to life. Together, we retraced a colourful 50-year journey through the images, the inspiration, the life and the fashion.”