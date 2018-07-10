Dior explains relevancy of couture

In a new behind the scenes video of Dior's AW18 haute couture show, Creative Director Maria Grazia Chiuri explains the painstaking craftsmanship and relevancy for today's audience.

Chiuri says the collection is almost minimal. "We used the toile from the entire collection because we wanted to show what’s behind the couture, how it looks at the beginning, starting with a toile and the fabric."

The objective was to create a contemporary couture collection. “In the now, how (is best) to speak to an audience that need to understand that in Haute Couture that you need to do several fittings, that you need to wait, that there is beauty in waiting?” she asks. Couture speaks of something very subtle, it is personal. There is a lot of work that is not necessarily visible.

Chiuri's starting point for the collection is the book 'Atelier' by Elisabetta Orsini, a place where artisans create their work, and translating in a way that makes sense today.