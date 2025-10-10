Donatella Versace to chair Latin American Fashion Awards jury

Donatella Versace will preside as President of the Jury for the second edition of the Latin American Fashion Awards, set to take place from 6–9 November 2025. The appointment represents a notable endorsement of the region’s creative force by one of fashion’s most influential figures.

Founded by Constanza Cavalli Etro and Silvia Argüello, the Awards, often referred to as “the Oscars of Latin Fashion", have swiftly become a platform spotlighting the designers, artists, and entrepreneurs shaping Latin America’s growing cultural and economic footprint in global fashion. The first edition in 2022 drew entries from over 25 countries and generated an estimated 3.3 billion media impressions.

Versace, who recently transitioned to the role of Chief Brand Ambassador for the Italian house she has led for nearly three decades, described her appointment as an opportunity to “support and encourage the global creative community.” Her involvement follows a period of significant transition at Versace: in 2018 she orchestrated the brand’s sale to Capri Holdings for 2.1 billion dollars, and earlier this year stepped aside as Chief Creative Officer after 28 years in the role.

Under her leadership, Versace became synonymous with a glamorous, unapologetically powerful aesthetic that shaped the visual codes of luxury from the 1990s onward. Her commitment to emerging talent has long been evident through collaborations with young designers such as Anthony Vaccarello, Christopher Kane and JW Anderson, as well as scholarships for fashion students at institutions including Central Saint Martins and the CFDA.

The Awards’ 2025 theme, “Hot by Heritage,” pays tribute to the richness and resilience of Latin American identity, qualities that have increasingly influenced global fashion narratives. Joining Versace on the jury are industry leaders including Nina García, Imran Amed, Gabriela Hearst, Steven Kolb, and Carlo Capasa, forming a cross-continental panel reflecting the event’s growing international stature.

The winners, to be announced in November, will participate in a mentorship and growth programme during Milan Fashion Week in 2026, designed to translate recognition into global opportunity.