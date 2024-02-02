Fortnum & Mason collaborates with 6 artists for Valentine's Day campaign

Fortnum & Mason has launched an expansive Valentine's Day campaign, titled "Unleash the Love," spanning its Piccadilly store.

The central atrium boasts an artistic display of floating hearts, inviting customers to contribute by decorating a large heart with bespoke stickers. Collaborating with six street artists, including ALO, Olly Howe, Luap, Ben Allen, Opake, and David Speed, Fortnum & Mason has curated a diverse window display inspired by the theme of "love."

The campaign extends beyond romantic love, embracing various forms, aligning with Greek philosophy's eight types of love. The resulting collection features hand-painted graphic motifs on chocolates, a 'tea for two,' and heartwarming hampers.

Sallie Smith, Fortnum's Head of Visual Presentation, emphasised the incorporation of diverse art forms to spread love throughout the store. The installations, on display until March, will be auctioned for charity, and the original artwork inspiring the collection will be exhibited.

The campaign signifies a broader interpretation of love, extending beyond Valentine's Day, fostering a unique and vibrant atmosphere in the iconic Piccadilly store.