France’s National Museum of Education explores role and evolution of clothing in schools

As the debate over the adoption of school uniforms rages on in France and their trial use begins in some cities, an exhibition in the city of Rouen in the north traces the symbolic role of clothing in educational institutions.

In the exhibition, France’s National Museum of Education invites visitors to explore the evolution of clothing in academic settings, focusing on both students and teachers. Titled ‘Dressing for School’, the exhibition examines how clothing contributes to self-expression in children and adolescents, while also symbolising a particular status for adults.

"With the exhibition's topic at the heart of very contemporary concerns, it features thematic focuses related to current issues: gender, uniforms, and questions related to secularism," the museum website reads.

The exhibition features nearly 250 items and documents, including garments and class photographs, as well as television reports, movie posters, and advertisements. For this occasion, the National Museum of Education also showcases contemporary creations by fashion students.

Second-year students of the BTS Fashion Design program at Elisa-Lemonnier Vocational High School in Petit-Quevilly, Normandy have designed garments in response to the question: ‘What is the ideal back to school look?’

In addition, students from the DSAA1 design programme – and the product and BTS2 fashion, textiles, and environment design programme at the country’s National School of Applied Arts and Crafts have done a research project on school clothing.

Aude Le Guennec and Nicolas Coutant are the curators of the exhibition, which will run until April 1, 2024.

This article was originally published on FashionUnited.FR. Translation and edit from French into English by Veerle Versteeg.