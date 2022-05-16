Glitter, bold colours and theatrics: The best outfits of Eurovision Song Contest 2022

If there was one television event that provides more than enough spectacle, it is the Eurovision Song Contest. For this year, the wow-effect was often achieved by a lot of glitter, flowing dresses, or on the contrary, very pronounced colours and wolf-masks. FashionUnited listed some of the best looks of the 2022 finalists.

The UK

TikTok star Sam Ryder came second place in the event, representing the UK with the song ‘Space Man’. He did this in a black suit which was appropriately decorated with crystals mirroring various space themes.

The UK, Sam Ryder. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Moldova

Moldova's entry has participated in the song contest before, though never has claimed to be going for the win. The band's aim is to bring joy, which they certainly did, not only with the song, but also with their eye-catching outfits.

Moldova, Zdob şi Zdub & Advahov Brothers. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Spain

Chanel Terrero took the stage for Spain. Dressed in a glittery outfit that was very reminiscent of a toreador outfit, she performed a song that would not have been out of place for the likes of Jennifer Lopez. The song was even originally written for Lopez and the intense choreography of the act was done by well-known choreographer Kyle Hanagami.

NDERIM KACELI / NURPHOTO / NURPHOTO VIA AFP

Norway

A particularly surprising performance was Norway’s entry, the act Subwoolfer, who performed the song ‘Give that wolf a banana’. They did this in a black suit with a white shirt, but with a yellow mask of a pointy-eared wolf. Many have suspected that behind Subwoolfer are the two men from Ylvis, who made the famous 'What does the fox say' almost 10 years ago.

Norway, Subwoolfer. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Portugal

A welcome change at the Eurovision Song Contest was the Portuguese entry, who performed a more subdued song. The singer, surrounded by similarly dressed backing vocalists, sported a purple and white outfit with a gradient effect.

Portugal, Maro. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Italy

The Italian duo that took to the stage on Saturday wore contrasting outfits. While one wore a black suit, the other went for a two-piece completely covered in glitter.

Italy, Mahmood & Blanco. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

The Netherlands

The Dutch entry S10 performed in an understated outfit created by Viktor & Rolf. Before the performance, both S10 and the designer duo announced that they would be collaborating on the Dutch singer's stage outfit. The look was completed with simple white trainers.

The Netherlands, S10. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Serbia

Singing about the health system in Serbia, the singer of the country’s entry was seen in a costume reminiscent of a nurse's suit. Not the short candy-striped nun's costume that one knows from old movies and fancy dress shops, but a virginal white pantsuit.

Serbia, Konstrakta. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Australia

The Australian entry's outfit weighed a whopping 40 kilos, but for the wow-effect it was worth it. Dressed in all-white, with a long train and a crystal mask, Australia could definitely count on a place in this year’s list of most memorable outfits.

Australia, Sheldon Riley. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Lithuania

Another pleasant surprise for the list of top outfits was Lithuania. Although they also went for glitter, the act brought a real sixties atmosphere with a distinctive hairstyle and halter dress.

Lithuania, Monica Liu. Image: Marco Bertorello / AFP

Ukraine

Winner Ukraine (see the header image) is of course not to be missed. The band, Kalush Orchestra, wore outfits from the Bukovyna region during their performance. The leader of the band, for example, wore an outfit from the 20th century that was used for traditional celebrations. All items were made especially for the Eurovision Song Contest.

This article originally appeared on FashionUnited.NL. Translation and edit by: Rachel Douglass.