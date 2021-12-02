Groninger Museum to showcase retrospective on Gianni Versace

The Groninger Museum in the Netherlands has announced that it will showcase a retrospective on the late fashion designer Gianni Versace in 2022.

Described by the museum as one of the “most influential couturiers,” the exhibition will honour Versace and his trailblazing designs, showcase men’s and women’s outfits, accessories, fabrics, drawings, interior designs, and footage of the legendary catwalk shows from the Italian designer’s glory days between 1989 and 1997.

The ‘Gianni Versace Retrospective’ will run from December 2, 2022, to May 7, 2023, and will be a “colourful, daring, emotional exhibition’ that will highlight that even though Gianni Versace was murdered 25 years ago, his revolutionary spirit lives on in the fashion of today.

All items on display are original pieces sourced from international private collections, said the museum in the press release. They will highlight how Versace linked fashion with music, photography and graphic design and led the way in the transformation of fashion shows and advertising campaigns into works of art.

There will also be a spotlight on how Versace turned previously unknown models into superstars, such as Naomi Campbell, Claudia Schiffer and Cindy Crawford, and his advertising campaigns with forward-looking photographers like Richard Avedon, Helmut Newton, Peter Lindbergh and Bruce Weber.

Groninger Museum said that the exhibition will be curated by Versace experts Karl von der Ahé and Saskia Lubnow.

‘Gianni Versace Retrospective’ at the Groninger Museum will open in December 2022.