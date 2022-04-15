Gucci partners with Meteor to host second gender equity summit

Gucci’s Chime for Change, a global campaign founded in 2013 to unite and strengthen the voices of gender equality, is launching its second summit.

Together in partnership with Meteor, a media company, the physical event will take place April 26 at Barnard College in New York, hosted by political strategist Symone D. Sanders. A virtual summit will take place on 9 May, which features a roster of 22 leading voices participating in conversations, documentary shorts and performances.

The theme of the summit is “What should the future look like for women, girls and nonbinary people?”

“All over the world, transformational activists and thinkers are pushing for change: change for our climate, our human rights, our reproductive freedoms, our mental health, our world.”

To date Chime for Change has raised more than 19 million dollars to support hundreds of projects across the globe, with partners such as Equality Now, the Global Fund for Women, Ms. Foundation for Women, mothers2mothers, UN Women, and other diverse feminist organizations and movements led by and serving women of colour, Indigenous women and girls, young feminists, Disabled women and girls, transgender and gender expansive women, and other groups who have been historically marginalized.

“Navigating the politics of gender issues today can be both exhausting and challenging,” Ms. Sanders said in a statement published by the Hollywood Reporter. “I am grateful to The Meteor, Gucci and Chime for Change for creating a place and space for people to convene globally to discuss, debate and be inspired by what the world can look like when it’s more equitable.”

For more information or to join the virtual summit visit www.wearethemeteor.com.