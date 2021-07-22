HBO Max to launch streetwear series 'The Hype'

US TV network HBO Max, owned by media conglomerate Warner Media, is launching a new series format that pits streetwear designers against each other.

The eight-part series ‘The Hype’ starts on August 12, Warner Media announced on Wednesday. The designers must present their creations to a jury who will critique the competing streetwear makers.

Image: WarnerMedia Pressroom

The jury will include rapper and designer Offset; founder of fashion and cosmetics supplier Bephies Beauty Supply, Bephie Birkett: and stylist Marni Senofonte. Musicians including A$AP Ferg, Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa, as well as streetwear legend Dapper Dan, will also be guests. The Hype is produced by Scout Productions, the team behind the series ‘Legendary’ and ‘Queer Eye’.