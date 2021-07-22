  • Home
  • News
  • Culture
  • HBO Max to launch streetwear series 'The Hype'

HBO Max to launch streetwear series 'The Hype'

Culture

Image: Warner Media Pressroom
By Ole Spötter

30 minutes ago

US TV network HBO Max, owned by media conglomerate Warner Media, is launching a new series format that pits streetwear designers against each other.

The eight-part series ‘The Hype’ starts on August 12, Warner Media announced on Wednesday. The designers must present their creations to a jury who will critique the competing streetwear makers.

Image: WarnerMedia Pressroom

The jury will include rapper and designer Offset; founder of fashion and cosmetics supplier Bephies Beauty Supply, Bephie Birkett: and stylist Marni Senofonte. Musicians including A$AP Ferg, Cardi B and Wiz Khalifa, as well as streetwear legend Dapper Dan, will also be guests. The Hype is produced by Scout Productions, the team behind the series ‘Legendary’ and ‘Queer Eye’.

News
  • Fashion
  • Retail
  • Business
  • Culture
  • People
  • Fairs
  • Statistics
  • Education
  • Executive
Career in Fashion
Events
Connect
About
More information | Fashion Jobs | Fashion News
Part of the FashionUnited Group | www.FashionUnited.info © FashionUnited 2021