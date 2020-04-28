Hedi Slimane curates quarantine film selection for online streaming

Hedi Slimane has curated a selection of films available for free viewing during the quarantine on streaming network Mubi.

The Celine artistic director has selected a mix of Hollywood hallmarks and edgy cult classics, including Francis Ford Coppola’s Apocalypse Now and Wim Wenders Paris, Texas.

According to The Cut, the list includes the kinds of films “you’d want to bring up at a dinner party to show off your exceptional taste.”

Mubi, which is part funded by the European Union’s Creative Europe Fund, defines itself as part streaming service, curator, publisher, distributor and cinema lover.

There are always 30 hand-picked films to watch or download via its platform, from forgotten gems to festival-fresh cinema, from cult classics to award-winning masterpieces.

Image via Celine website