In Pictures: 2019 Exhibition of Parsons MFA Fashion Design & Society

Parsons MFA Fashion Design and Society held a reception at New York Fashion Week inaugurating its annual exhibition to showcase the thesis collections of 12 graduating designers through installations and a special collaboration with fragrance manufacturer the Robertet Group. Garments and portfolios were available to view while designers were on hand to engage with mingling guests.

The reception, hosted by Chargeurs, the international fabric technology experts in its new Future of Fashion Gallery in the Chelsea Arts Tower, will house the designers’ final collections for the duration of New York Fashion Week.

The designers from Generation 8 of the MFA program under program director, Shelley Fox, the first program of its kind in the US, are Bugs Garson, Evian Li, Hualei Yu, ji Min Lee, Jue Liu, Meg Calloway, Meredith Bullen, Natalie Vladimiroff, Sho Konishi, Tara Babylon, Yong Guo, Zille-e-Huma.

The exhibition is on view through September 11.

Photos Parsons MFA