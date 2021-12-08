Levi’s announces partnership with singer Mabel

Denim brand Levi’s is teaming up with London pop singer Mabel as part of its Music Project, which has already worked with the likes of Skepta, SZA, Snoop Dogg and Loyle Carner.

The partnership will allow the platinum-selling hitmaker to provide a rare insight into her creative process for rising talent worldwide within the Levi’s Music Project community.

The programme is also going digital for the first time via a new brand Discord channel, which will offer young talent tools to help them build skills, collaborate and take on challenges with mentorship opportunities available to the winning entrants.

Mabel will take participants from the studio to the stage, discussing her own emotion-focused writing process, which she’s been developing since the age of five, and share tips on overcoming creative obstacles including overthinking, stage fright and writer’s block.

In addition, Mabel will also sit down with her vocal producer and engineer Cameron Gower Poole for an intimate discussion about writing and recording, breaking down her self-love and confidence anthem ‘Let Them Know,’ which was written alongside Raye and Mnek, with production from SG Lewis.

Mabel will also be challenging the Levis Music Project community to cover ‘Let Them Know,’ and will offer feedback to her five favourite entries via a Discord session, with the overall winner getting to work with an industry insider in their own session at the Levi’s Studio.

Commenting on joining Levi’s Music Project, Mabel said in a statement: “I’ve never really boxed myself into a genre. Music is about a feeling. I’ve always said I can sing things better than I can say them. I want to inspire other people to be unapologetic about who they really are.

“The human experience is about connection. It’s not about giving people a perfect performance; it’s about giving them a piece of you that is real. To be able to do that through lyrics and melodies is so magical.”

Additionally, Levi’s are also supporting Youth Music, a national charity focused on influence and investment in grassroots organisations and to young people so that more 0–25-year-olds can make, learn and earn in music.