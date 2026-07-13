Loewe opens applications for the tenth edition of the Loewe Craft Prize

Madrid – Following the outstanding success of its latest 2026 edition, the Loewe Foundation has announced the opening of the application phase for a particularly special and commemorative tenth edition of its international craft prize. The Loewe Foundation Craft Prize is now accepting applications. The award will be presented in spring 2027 from a yet-to-be-announced location and country, which will be in Europe.

According to the Spanish fashion house and its foundation, which acts as a patron and sponsor for various cultural projects, the call for entries for the tenth edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize is now open. This international craft prize for 2027 is open for applications until October 15, 2026, for any interested party who meets the competition's requirements.

Regarding the main entry requirements, the Loewe Foundation states that the award is open to applications from any artisan over 18 years of age. Applicants must submit one or more original works, made partially or entirely by hand. Once the applications are accepted, a panel of experts will analyse the pieces and collectively select a group of 30 finalist works. These selected pieces will then be exhibited in spring 2027 at the chosen venue for this year's edition. Loewe has already confirmed that the location will be in Europe. This decision seems to be a measure to avoid the travel and transport issues encountered during the last edition in 2026. The call for entries was affected by complexities arising from the ongoing crisis in the Middle East, which made it difficult to reach Singapore, the chosen location for the exhibition and the 2026 awards ceremony.

A prize of 50,000 euros

From the 30 pre-selected pieces that will feature in next year's exhibition, the prize jury will be responsible for choosing up to two special mentions, each awarded 5,000 euros, and the winner of the commemorative tenth Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2027. Following Loewe's traditional timeline, the award will be presented on the eve of the finalist exhibition's public opening. The deserving winner will receive a prize of 50,000 euros. It has been noted that this year's jury will include artist Ibrahim Mahama; Jongjin Park, winner of the 2026 Loewe Foundation Craft Prize; and Loewe's new creative directors, Jack McCollough and Lazaro Hernandez. Although they participated as jury members in the last edition in 2026, the designers will now become permanent members.

“It is a real pleasure and a source of pride to open the call for entries for the tenth edition of the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize,” announced Sheila Loewe, president of the Loewe Foundation, in a statement shared by the fashion house's management. “Over the last decade, the Craft Prize has established itself as a platform for a constantly growing community of artists and artisans around the world, giving visibility to works that inspire new ways of understanding craftsmanship and its place in contemporary culture.” She added that from this commitment, “year after year, the prize has demonstrated the infinite possibilities of craftsmanship and its ability to evolve and surprise us.” Therefore, “I look forward with great excitement to discovering the extraordinary ideas, perspectives and works that this edition will bring.”

More than 5,000 annual applications (for now)

Created in 2016 to give visibility and support to innovation, excellence and creativity in craftsmanship, the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize was undoubtedly one of the most significant and far-reaching initiatives launched by the Spanish brand during its brilliant era under the creative direction of Jonathan Anderson. The designer decisively championed this prize, ultimately highlighting the artisanal heritage that Loewe has treasured since its founding in Madrid in 1846 as a collective workshop of artisans.

As a testament to the prize's growing relevance over its nine editions to date—the prize was created in 2016 but the first award was given in 2017—the last edition in 2026 received more than 5,100 applications from 133 countries worldwide. From these submissions, special mentions were awarded to the works presented by Italian goldsmith Graziano Visintin (Italy, 1954) for his piece “Collier (2025)”; and by Spanish industrial designer Álvaro Catalán de Ocón (Spain, 1975) and the Ghanaian collective Baba Tree Master Weavers for their collaborative work “Frafra Tapestry (2024)”. The Korean ceramicist Jongjin Park won the Loewe Foundation Craft Prize 2026.