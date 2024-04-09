Louis Vuitton unveils Fashion Eye United Kingdom at Le Bon Marché, Paris

Louis Vuitton has unveiled its latest addition to the Fashion Eye Collection, showcasing the vibrant spirit of the United Kingdom through the lens of acclaimed photographer Martin Parr. The presentation took place at Le Bon Marché Rive Gauche in Paris as part of the "Mise En Page" event curated by Sarah Andelman, co-founder of the iconic Colette concept store and publisher of Just An Idea Books.

Running until April 21st, 2024, the "Mise En Page" event celebrates the enduring allure of books, libraries, and the written word, offering visitors a unique opportunity to delve into the world of inspiration found within their pages. As part of this initiative, Louis Vuitton was invited to share its latest venture, the Fashion Eye United Kingdom by Martin Parr, which offers a captivating exploration of British culture and fashion through Parr's distinctive photographic style.

Each installment in Louis Vuitton's Fashion Eye series provides a fresh perspective on a city, region, or country through the eyes of a renowned fashion photographer. By curating a blend of contemporary imagery and archival treasures, the collection fosters a dynamic dialogue between emerging talents and established figures in the field, resulting in a valuable compendium of visual inspiration and aesthetic insight.

The introduction of the United Kingdom edition, captured by Parr's gaze, adds a compelling dimension to the Fashion Eye series. Parr's signature style, known for its candid and colourful portrayal of everyday life, offers viewers a unique perspective on British fashion and culture.