Louis Vuitton unveils trunks for Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024

Ahead of the Olympic games in Paris this summer, Louis Vuitton, as part of LVMH's Premium Partnership with Paris 2024, has unveiled the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks specially crafted for the games. In line with the brand’s tradition of handcrafting trunks dating back to 1854, they are designed to house the prestigious medals and safeguard the official torches.

Each trunk features distinctive details, such as the iconic Monogram canvas and Damier canvas exteriors, brass corners, and closures.

“We are honoured and extremely proud to be part of the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 with the mission of packing and presenting the defining symbols of Paris 2024: the victors’ medals and the torches of the Olympic flame. For over 170 years, Louis Vuitton has been creating trunks that embody excellence, creativity and audacity, values we share with the world’s greatest sporting events. Louis Vuitton and the Olympic and Paralympic Games Paris 2024 share common values such as the quest for excellence, creativity, and the beauty technique. Once again, victory travels in Louis Vuitton.” said Pietro Beccari, Chairman and CEO Louis Vuitton.

Since 1988, Louis Vuitton has been expanding its collection of trophy trunks, which now includes the Medals Trunks and Torches Trunks. Over the past 35 years, the brand has crafted trunks that blend design, artisanal expertise, and a forward-thinking approach for various global sporting events.