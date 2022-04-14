Global fashion competition series ‘Making the Cut’ to return for a third season on Prime Video this summer in more than 240 countries and territories worldwide.

The show will once again be hosted by Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn with Nicole Richie and Jeremy Scott returning as judges, and 10 designers will compete to win one million US dollars to invest in their business, alongside mentorship from Amazon Fashion.

“I am excited for Making the Cut to return this summer for its third season,” said Heidi Klum. “I was so happy to be reunited with Tim, Nicole, and Jeremy as we searched for the next great global fashion brand among our most talented group of designers yet! This season’s fashion far exceeded our expectations and there are so many amazing looks that I can’t wait to wear myself.”

Season three will feature 10 entrepreneurs and designers from around the world, who are looking to take their emerging brands to the next level and become the next global fashion brand. As the winner will have the opportunity to create an exclusive co-brand with Amazon Fashion and sell their existing collection in Amazon Fashion’s ‘Making the Cut’ store.

The upcoming season will also include “exciting new brand collaborations,” surprise fashion industry VIPs serving as guest judges and expanded collections from each week’s winning designers for fans to buy.

Previous winners of ‘Making the Cut’ include Andrea Pitter and Jonny Cota.