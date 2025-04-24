“Mend in Public Day” - when repairing one’s clothes becomes a revolutionary act

Just a generation or two ago, it was common practice to mend an old garment at home – broken zippers, torn knee or elbow areas, ripped hems, loose buttons – none of this was a problem. Every household relied on their darning and sewing utensils, and many even had a sewing machine. Difficult cases were handed over to the trusted tailor, which could still be found on almost every street corner.

Today, the situation is different – ​​garments with even minor problems like a loose button end up in the back of the closet and later in the trash. Why is this? What has changed?

Home sewing machine. Credits: Eduard Kalesnik / Pexels

On the one hand, people hardly have time to sit down and mend clothes. On the other, repairing clothes is no longer a “cool” leisure activity; it has gone out of fashion, and with it, the skill. After all, it is an art to mend a hole so that the repair is barely visible and it is covered for good. Or to sew a hem straight back on, or even to make clothes tighter or looser.

The main reason, however, is that clothing (unlike most other consumer goods) has not become more expensive over the decades, but rather cheaper. This is due to factors such as mass production, globalisation and the rise of fast fashion. This means that while a t-shirt cost 10 to 12 euros (or whatever the equivalent in the local currency was) back in 1980, it can be had for half that price today.

This has resulted in people buying two or more t-shirts instead of one; in fact, we buy more of everything, we have too much - pants, shirts, t-shirts, skirts, outerwear, etc. Our wardrobes are bursting at the seams and when an item of clothing is no longer usable because it has a stain, a button is missing or a hem is ripped, we throw it out instead of mending it. We are secretly relieved to have reduced our clothing heap a little.

„Mend in Public Day“ on 26th April

So the question of mending does not arise for most consumers. Unless it becomes a public, revolutionary act. Like this Saturday, April 26, for example, when the non-profit organisation Fashion Revolution is once again calling for a “Mend in Public Day” as part of Fashion Revolution Week, a whole day dedicated to collectively repairing and beautifying garments. For those who have forgotten how to sew, darn and be creative with a needle (or perhaps were never taught), there are instructions, tips and tricks.

Sewing kit. Credits: Suzy Hazelwood / Pexels

In the UK, US, Canada, Europe, Asia - worldwide, in fact - Fashion Revolution is organising its “Mend in Public Day” again, which was a hit when it was started last year. In many cities around the globe, it will be all about repairing and beautifying clothes as a communal activity. Materials are often provided, as are snacks and drinks, as well as information about garments and the garment industry. Clothes can also be swapped.

Detailed information about what is happening in individual cities and where one can swap clothes, repair them, participate in discussions and learn more can be found in the “Events” section of the Fashion Revolution website.

Fashion companies offer repair services

Fashion companies have also realised that it is more sustainable to offer repairs for the garments they produce than to bombard customers with ever-increasing quantities of new goods. Just yesterday, for example, Hamburg-based fashion group Tom Tailor announced a partnership with Dutch repair platform Mended, and resale platform Vestiaire Collective has been collaborating with the repair and alteration platform Sojo since June of last year to provide Vestiaire customers with access to tailoring and repair services.

Swedish slow fashion brand Asket, British footwear brand Dr. Martens and outerwear specialist Patagonia all offer repair services.

Even clothing retailers with great ambitions for worldwide market penetration such as Decathlon and Uniqlo, are now focusing on repairs: Decathlon through repair workshops in stores and Uniqlo through its Re.Uniqlo Studios, which offer repair, alteration and donation options.