Nike unveils book celebrating women's sportswear

Sportswear giant Nike is releasing a new book in collaboration with Phaidon Press illustrating the power of women’s sportswear and the role it has played in advancing women’s sports over the last 50 years.

‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good: Nike Apparel,’ is described as the first book to chart a visual history of women’s sportswear, examining the relationship between women and the garments they wear through five design archetypes from sporting history: warm-ups, jerseys, leggings, sport bras and shorts.

‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good’ Nike book Credits: Nike

The book features 350 pages with more than 575 images, and each chapter features interviews with Nike athletes such as Sha’Carri Richardson, Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce, Sue Bird, Megan Rapinoe and Naomi Osaka.

These intimate conversations offer anecdotes about their sportswear, personal items and style approaches alongside newly commissioned texts, which consider Nike's role within the history of sporting apparel for women.

‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good’ Nike book Credits: Nike

Amy Montagne, vice president and general manager of Nike Women, said in a statement: “Whether you’ve followed their journeys or are exploring the trends that have defined women’s sports, ‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good’ showcases the work Nike designers have done over the past 50 years to revolutionize and move women’s sport forward.”

‘Look Good, Feel Good, Play Good’ will be released in December and retail for 69.95 pounds / 89.95 US dollars.