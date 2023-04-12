Paley Center opens exhibition celebrating Yellowstone’s 1923 prequel

The Paley Center for Media in New York has opened an exhibition showcasing the costumes from the Paramount+ drama series 1923, the prequel to the hit show Yellowstone.

‘The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents’ will run until May 28, offering ‘Yellowstone’ fans an immersive look at a curated assortment of original costumes from the ‘1923’ show created by Emmy Award-winning costume designer Janie Bryant.

The exhibition highlights how Bryant, known for her era-defining costume designs for film and television shows, shapes the characters’ stories and helps develop the world of ‘1923’ across the African Savannas, Big Sky Montana, and the shores of Italy.

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

Original costumes from the TV show are organised in three core settings, complete with props used on the series to evoke each place. Visitors can roam the Duttons’ Yellowstone Ranch in Montana with costumes worn by the TV show stars Harrison Ford and Helen Mirren, as well as trek alongside war-rattled character Spencer Dutton, Jacob Dutton’s nephew, on his journey through the East African savannas and their treacherous ocean voyage to Italy.

The exhibit also features props from the series, including luggage, rifle scabbards, wagon wheels, flags, saddles and a school desk, and uses the soundtrack and score from the series along with clips of Elsa Dutton’s narration as the backdrop.

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

The Paley Center will also feature screenings in its Bennack Theater from the first season of the show along with a collection of Western-themed television episodes from its archive in the Goodson Theater. In addition, the museum will host A Conversation With Janie Bryant on April 29, discussing her artistic process behind each costume and the secrets to her successful long career in Hollywood.

Commenting on the exhibition, Bryant said in a statement: “I feel truly blessed to have had the opportunity to design this epic show and I'm honoured that The Paley Museum invited me to display my art for the fans to see up close.

“The characters and story created by Taylor Sheridan, the talent of this amazing cast, and the breath-taking beauty of the locations—from Montana to South Africa—have all been so inspirational. It has truly been an exhilarating experience to be a part of the beauty, strength, and depth of this story.”

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents

Image: The Paley Center; The ‘1923’ Exhibit: Costume Design Across Three Continents