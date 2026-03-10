Pan Macmillan to publish Sir Paul Smith's autobiography

British fashion designer Sir Paul Smith will be releasing a book on his life, published by Pan Macmillan in September.

The ‘Threads: My Life in Style,’ book will cover Smith’s career and life from being leaving school at fifteen with undiagnosed dyslexia to growing a global business from its origins in one small shop in Nottingham, England, as well as how he met the love of his life at 21, and the his immersion into the '60s London art and fashion scene.

Billed as “the story of a truly unique British icon,” the book is co-written by Smith with journalist, writer and author Richard Williams, and is filled with the designer’s “signature wit, warmth and eccentric flair”.

As well as sharing how a young boy from a modest upbringing in Nottingham became a global fashion icon, the book will also share his memories of dressing rock stars, actors, and athletes, to give a “unique perspective on fashion, art, music and culture in the last half century,” including stories featuring David Bowie, Daniel Day Lewis, Giorgio Armani and Sir Alex Ferguson.

Commenting on the book, Smith said in a statement: “This book could be the size of a doorstop because of all the wonderful things I have had the privilege of doing over the years, but we have had to be careful, so people don’t get a backache!

“It’s a really down-to-earth book. Hopefully people find it charming, honest and inspiring...it’s my story.”

The book will be published on September 10 in hardback, e-book and audio, with the audio edition featuring a special introduction from Smith and a unique Q&A with the audiobook’s narrator, the designer’s friend, BAFTA, Golden Globe and Tony award-winning actor Bill Nighy.

Sara Cywinski, publisher at Pan Macmillan, added: “It’s an honour to be working with Sir Paul Smith, a titan of the fashion industry. By the very nature of how Paul thinks and works, it’s a privilege to see the world through his eyes and to find inspiration in any and everything.

“It’s been a delight to spend time in his company, hearing his very personal story, while also experiencing the change in British culture from the 1940s through to 60s right up to the present day. There is something for everyone to take away from his story, and I can’t wait for more people to feel inspired by this remarkable tale of a young boy from Nottingham who created a fashion empire.”

To support the book launch, Pan Macmillan, in partnership with the Paul Smith’s Foundation, is launching an open-call competition inviting emerging creatives to design the book’s limited-edition early reading copy. This initiative aims to nurture young talent by offering the winner mentorship opportunities at the Paul Smith and Pan Macmillan offices. Finalists will be shortlisted by a panel of industry experts, with Smith personally selecting the winning design, and will be shared across global social channels and will be physically printed to be gifted to brand VIPs.