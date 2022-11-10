Paris Fashion Film Festival Asvoff celebrates young creatives

The fourteenth edition of the French fashion film festival Asvoff, ‘A Shaded View on Fashion Film’, founded by Diane Pernet, will be held from 10 to 13 November 2022, in collaboration with 3537, the Parisian creative hub of Dover Street Market.

"I wanted this edition to highlight an emerging generation of artists who don't always have the same opportunities in cultural spheres as established creatives," Diane Pernet, a French icon and one of the first bloggers in fashion history, says in the release. Yes, youth can be a state of mind, but it's also about supporting and stimulating the imagination of our creators of tomorrow, who stream on Youtube or Tik Tok. For each of the curators, our role is to continue to amplify their creativity. With digital partner FNL Network, which has a global audience of 64 million subscribers, Asvoff continues its core mission of making fashion films more accessible and inclusive while providing commercial opportunities for artists.

Courtesy of Asvoff. An Ode to Teenagehood (And Dysfunctional Families) by Celia Arias

The opening of the festival, tonight, November 10 at 8pm, will be celebrated with the screening of Boom for real: The Late Teenage Years of Jean-Michel Basquiat, a documentary by Sara Driver, followed by a live performance by Jay Jay Johanson.

ASVOFF 14, chaired by Caroline de Maigret and Jean Charles de Castelbajac, will feature traditional and experimental films and documentaries, lectures and performances. There will be a colourful selection of traditional and experimental films whose subjects create the most immersive experiences. Among these films is the Arte Series, curated by David Herman. Curator Herman presents icons and disruptive artists who have challenged our ideals (Guy Bourdin - Creator of Images, Klash L'art en Acte Series directed by Franck Perrin).

Last but not least, this edition pays a special tribute to the honorary president of the Asvoff Fashion Film Festival, Jean Charles de Castelbajac, with a retrospective documentary, "L'Épopée Pop" - a singular and vibrant self-portrait of the French designer. This year, Asvoff 14 presents not only the eyes and visions of its curators but also their responses to fashion films of the past and present.

The awards ceremony and closing ceremony will take place on Sunday, November 13 at 7.30pm, and will open with a screening of The Treasure of His Youth: The Photographs of Paolo di Paolo, directed by Bruce Weber, followed by a Q&A session with Mr Weber.

