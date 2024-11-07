Paul Smith to present exhibition examining the essence of "home"

As the winter holiday season approaches, the fashion industry's discerning eye turns towards lifestyle trends that can captivate consumers. In a timely move, the Paul Smith Space in London is set to host a thought-provoking group exhibition that delves into the deeply personal interpretations of "home."

Titled Domus Meus the exhibition runs from November 25th to February 9th, 2025, featuring the work of ten contemporary artists who each offer a unique perspective on the concept of home - both as a physical sanctuary and an emotional haven.

"Through their varied interpretations, the artists in this show capture the beauty and complexity of home life, from its architectural form to its emotional weight," says curator Katie Heller. "We wanted to create a space for reflection on the universal yet deeply personal idea of home, particularly around Christmas when expectations around togetherness are heightened."

The exhibition presents a diverse range of artistic approaches. Some, like Anna Freeman Bentley, focus on the geometric elegance of domestic architecture, while others, such as Eleanor Moreton, offer an outsider's viewpoint, exploring the sense of estrangement that can arise within societal norms.

Marilyn Hallam's work emphasizes the personal attachments we form with the items that surround us, highlighting the quiet, everyday interactions between people and their cherished objects. In contrast, Ian Archie Beck shines a light on the intimate moments of human connection that occur within familiar spaces.

Jack Dunnett's pieces challenge traditional notions of domestic life, revealing a sense of disconnection or alienation, while Beatrice Meoni's poignant paintings reflect on the emotional significance of mundane household items - suggesting that these objects are vessels of memory and identity.

Caroline Walker's intimate, private scenes within the home often feature women in moments of quiet solitude and self-reflection, portraying the home as a space of personal ritual and introspection. Heiden Rathgeb, on the other hand, transforms familiar domestic spaces into surreal, dreamlike realms, blurring the line between reality and fantasy.

Maggie Hills sees the home as a living archive, where each object and corner holds echoes of past experiences and glimpses of future dreams. Meanwhile, Martha Cooke's work hints at the duality of home as a safe haven and a place of solitude, exploring the complex and sometimes isolating nature of domestic spaces.

Finally, Nancy Cadogan's contemplative, poetic style captures the beauty of everyday moments, often showcasing the intimacy of personal spaces and objects.