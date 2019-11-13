Prada exhibition coming to London in 2020

The Design Museum has confirmed that next year it will host an exhibition offering insight into Prada’s creative approach, inspirations and landmark collaborations as part of its 2020 programme.

‘Prada. Front and Back’ will open in September 2020 and marks the first major museum exhibition for the Italian label, and will trace how Miuccia Prada has transformed the family business after joining in the mid-Seventies and turned it into one of the most successful luxury fashion houses in the world, while at the same time as transforming the landscape of style and culture.

The exhibition will showcase how Miuccia, along with her husband, Patrizio Bertelli, has changed the way that people dress, redefined how we understand luxury, while also exploring new materials and technologies and her passion for art, design and architecture.

The Design Museum, which was granted access to the brand’s Milan headquarters, notes that Miuccia has made Prada “the essence of modernity” and that the exhibition will explore Prada’s transformation of the “idea and practice of fashion and the continuing evolution of a global enterprise”.

The exhibition is expected to feature some of Prada’s most iconic pieces, including handbags, shoes, and items from its catwalk collections.

Deyan Sudjic, director and curator of Prada. Front and Back, said in a statement: “We are delighted to announce our 2020 Programme, with a series of provocative exhibitions that will allow us to make the impact of design visible: from examining the technology and innovation that drive the sneaker industry to the transformation of our musical world through electronics.

“Through the prism of design visionaries such as Rem Koolhaas and Herzog and de Meuron, we will tell Prada’s remarkable story in fashion. By questioning every aspect of the design landscape through our exhibitions, public and learning programme, we can connect design with people’s everyday lives and passions.”

The Design Museum has previously showcased fashion exhibitions on Azzedine Alaïa and Paul Smith.

‘Prada. Front and Back’ will open in September 2020.

Image: courtesy of the Design Museum / Prada SS20