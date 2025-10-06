Roger Vivier: Parisian offices as a cultural destination

In the Saint-Germain-des-Prés district of Paris, luxury brand Roger Vivier (part of the Italian Tod's group) has opened Maison Vivier, its new Parisian headquarters. The new location marks a return to its roots for the Parisian house. It is situated near its founder's former workshop and celebrates its heritage and creativity.

Like a museum

The private mansion was built in 1729 by royal architect Jacques Gilet de la Fontaine. It has been restored to house the French brand's workshops, archives and salons. Access is by appointment only and is reserved for the press, VICs (Very Important Clients), and students from art, fashion and architecture schools.

The tour of the building is designed to immerse visitors in the world of Roger Vivier, tracing the brand's history and highlighting its iconic creations. Each of these spaces has been photographed and presented on the brand's website.

Like a museum, the Heritage Salon is open to visitors and traces the house's history. It features key pieces from the 1950s to the 1990s, alongside photographs.

The Vivier Salon pays homage to the founder's eclectic aesthetic. It features a selection of art objects and sourced vintage furniture from private collections, including that of Hubert de Givenchy.

The house has also highlighted a creative space: the Studio of Gherardo Felloni, the brand's creative director since 2018. It has been designed with a creative and intimate feel. The studio features a mix of vintage furniture, designer pieces and personal objects that reflect his creative process.

Finally, the Archive Room showcases more than 1,000 creations, sketches and historical documents. Among the pieces on display are a prototype from 1962 and Dior sandals from 1955.

Maison Vivier. Credits: PH Guido Taroni

The brand intends for Maison Vivier to be a place of exchange, where the brand's heritage and contemporary ambitions converge. Above all, by presenting its office as a cultural venue, Roger Vivier is responding to a now-common approach in the luxury world: anchoring its brand image in the cultural sphere.

In the first half of 2024, Roger Vivier's revenue plunged by 23.2 percent to 52.7 million euros. In a financial report, the management of Tod's group, the brand's parent company, attributed this decline to weakness in the Chinese market.

Maison Vivier. Credits: PH Guido Taroni