Saint Laurent opens Babylone, a new book store and cultural hub in Paris

Saint Laurent has opened a book store called Saint Laurent Babylone in Paris’ 7th arrondissement. The name Babylone refers to the historic ties of Yves Saint Laurent and Pierre Bergé to the Sèvres-Babylone neighbourhood.

More than just a traditional book store, Saint Laurent Babylone aims to be a cultural destination dedicated to art, culture and new modes of expression.

Designed by Saint Laurent’s creative director Anthony Vaccarello, the new incarnation of Saint Laurent Rive Droite (SLRD) offers a diverse and globe-spanning collections of books, art and music, as well as a new genre of culture space. Events such as DJ sessions, author readings and signings are on the agenda, as is its offer of rare books and editions, out-of-print recordings and original productions.

Each of the works has been celebrated by connoisseurs and collectors for its artisanal craftsmanship and thoughtful use of materials that turn the book itself into an objet d’art worthy of its contents.

Saint Laurent Babylone is located at 9 rue de Grenelle.