Salvatore Ferragamo launches podcast on the rise of fashion house

Salvatore Ferragamo is launching a new ‘Shoemaker of Dreams’ podcast series this month on the birth and rise of the Italian fashion house, following the steps of its founder.

The eight-part series, produced for Museo Ferragamo by Italian podcast company Chora Media, focuses on the story of Salvatore Ferragamo, “who transformed shoes into timeless works of art”.

Each episode is twenty minutes long and takes listeners from Naples in the early twentieth century to the roaring Twenties of Hollywood, exploring the spirit and determination of a young Salvatore as he emigrated to America to become the shoemaker to the stars before heading back to Italy to launch the Italian fashion house.

Salvatore Ferragamo Credits: Salvatore Ferragamo

The series features quotes from Ferragamo’s autobiography, The Shoemaker of Dreams, the director of Museo Ferragamo, Stefania Ricci, and the historian Elvira Valleri.

Episode one chronicles the start of Ferragamo’s passion for footwear, when at just age nine, he created two little white pairs of shoes for his sisters’ communion, while episode two follows the designer to California where he starts making shoes for the movie studios of Santa Barbara.

Other highlights from the series include opening his first store in Hollywood, inventing the cork wedge, his experiences during the Second World War, and the challenge of creating a fashion company to dress his clients “from toe to head”.

The first episodes of the podcast are available now on Spotify, Apple Podcast, Spreaker and Google Podcasts.