Simone Rocha to publish fashion book with Rizzoli

Irish fashion designer Simone Rocha is publishing her first fashion book about her work and how her fashion label has garnered international acclaim over the last decade with Rizzoli.

Launching in September, ‘Simone Rocha’ is described as the first “comprehensive book” on the London Fashion Week favourite and will include “insightfully edited, designed, and crafted,” catwalk images, editorials, and backstage imagery to showcase “the very nature of the dark and twisting world she’s created”.

The 288-page book will give readers “a long, pensive gaze into Rocha's subversive world, one heavily inspired by the work of Louise Bourgeois,” and feature contributions by Cindy Sherman, Petra Collins, Tim Blanks and Ed Templeton.

Rocha was born and raised in Dublin and graduated with her BA in Fashion from the city’s National College of Art and Design before earning her Fashion MA at Central Saint Martins College. She launched her eponymous brand at London Fashion Week in 2010 and has evolved into an internationally renowned and award-winning brand worn by the likes of Rhianna, FKA Twigs, Billie Eilish, and Chloë Sevigny. The Irish designer has also collaborated with brands, including Moncler, H&M, and J Brand.

Rizzoli’s Simone Rocha will launch in September, priced at 65 pounds / 85 US dollars.