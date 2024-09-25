The top five most influential fashion characters of 2024

What are some of the attributes that truly bring a character to life on the big screen? Personality comes to mind, their voice, their emotional portrayal and development, of course, but next to that, some of the most iconic TV and movie characters are also celebrated for their unique sense of style.

Growing up, who didn’t want to dress or look like their favorite movie or TV character, if only for a week or two? From Andrea in The Devil Wears Prada to Carrie Bradshaw in Sex and the City and Holly Golightly in Breakfast at Tiffany's, these characters’ fashion choices have transcended the screen, leaving a lasting impact on mainstream culture. But which characters have been the most influential when it comes to fashion?

A recent study by online women’s brand Public Desire analyzed 26 iconic movie and TV characters from the past nine years known for their strong fashion sense to determine the most influential of 2024. The rankings were based on factors such as Instagram hashtags, monthly global searches, and press coverage associated with each character’s name, and each character was then given a total score to determine their ranking.

Birds of Prey promotional poster Credits: Copyright: © 2019 Warner Bros. Entertainment Inc. All Rights Reserved.

Harley Quinn is the most influential fictional character for fashion in 2024

The leading character may surprise you, but for those who love a strong female lead, it makes perfect sense. Harley Quinn from Birds of Prey, played by Margot Robbie, tops the list with a score of 45.30, boasting the highest number of Instagram hashtags at 7,046,289. The character garners 93,100 monthly global searches and is featured in over 7,715 articles, securing her position as the most influential fashion character of 2024.

Looking to street and current fashion trends for Harley Quinn’s technicolor wardrobe, costume designer Erin Benach aimed to create a look that was badass, fun, and stylish, free from the male gaze under the Joker-free storyline. Her bold, bright, and eccentric looks in the movie give the character a distinctive sense of style while underlining Quinn’s character arc: rediscovering herself while leaving her toxic relationship with the Joker firmly in the past.

The Bridgerton family from Bridgerton, Season 1, with Daphne Bridgerton in the center Credits: Netflix

In second place we have Daphne Bridgerton from Bridgerton, portrayed by Phoebe Dynevor, with a score of 38.11. Her elegant and refined style draws the highest number of monthly searches at 308,000, and she is featured in 17,340 articles, underscoring her significant influence on fashion.

First released during the third national lockdown in the UK, Bridgerton provided a fresh escape from the ‘quarantine slump’ by inspiring people to dress up and explore a new (old) style. Sparking a renewed interest in Regency fashion, many of the show's fans began posting videos of outfits inspired by the show and 19th-century trends, leading to the rise of ‘Regencycore,’ a trend that blends period elements like satin corsets, period hairstyles, and layered dresses with modern aesthetics to create a dreamy, ball-gown look.

Lily Collins from Emily in Paris Credits: Courtesy of Klarna

Emily Cooper drives trends throughout 2024

Unsurprisingly, we have Emily Cooper from Emily in Paris, played by Lily Collins, in third place with a score of 35.27. She appears in the most articles, totaling 134,519, and has 17,330 Instagram hashtags under #EmilyCooperOutfit, #EmilyCooperStyle, and #EmilyCooperFashion, showcasing her widespread fashion influence.

Favored for her bright, vibrant, and designer-filled sense of style, all seasons of Emily in Paris have sparked trends and driven searches for items like Kangol bucket hats and Rimowa luggage while also promoting emerging fashion names. With the fourth season further spotlighting luxury labels like Ami Paris, Augustinus Bader, Baccarat, Boucheron, and resale platform Vestiaire Collective, the show's modern setting and focus on fashion make it a valuable platform for luxury brands.

Emma Stone from Cruella de Vil Credits: Disney, Cruella

Estella, aka Cruella de Vil from Cruella, played by Emma Stone, comes in fourth with a score of 28.75. Her strong, bold, and edgy style is highlighted by 640,307 Instagram hashtags, the second-highest on the list, and 236,000 monthly searches despite being mentioned in only 776 articles.

As Disney's most stylish villain, Cruella de Vil has earned her place in the spotlight, from her childhood to her iconic role in the 1961 101 Dalmatians film. Estella's costume designs were notably influenced by British designer Vivienne Westwood, a key figure in the 1970s punk fashion movement alongside Malcolm McLaren, evident in the use of leather bondage styles, military-cut silhouettes, and chains.

Bridgerton, Season 3 Credits: Courtesy of Netflix

Lady Whistledown, also known as Penelope Featherington, played by Nicola Coughlan from Bridgerton, takes fifth place, with 106,000 monthly searches and 30,667 articles, placing her third in both categories. In the first two seasons of Bridgerton, Penelope's quirky personality and vibrant wardrobe kept her in the background despite her secret role as the ton’s influential gossip columnist.

However, with the third season of the show shining the spotlight on Penelope, she finally enjoys a taste of freedom and empowerment and a more refined, sophisticated, and elegant style, filled with jewel-toned gowns that accentuate her curves to show she is no longer a girl but a woman.

“The influence of these characters extends far beyond the screen, as they set trends that resonate with audiences globally,” commented a spokesperson from Public Desire in a statement. “Whether it’s Harley Quinn’s edgy aesthetic or Emily Cooper’s chic Parisian style, these figures have become modern fashion icons, shaping the way people dress and express themselves in everyday life.”