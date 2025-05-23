Tod’s accolades show why Italian craftsmanship is the new luxury power move

As the luxury sector increasingly reckons with questions of authenticity, sustainability, and the long-term value of heritage, Tod’s has emerged as a standard-bearer for Italy’s artisanal tradition—now receiving dual international accolades that underscore its strategic positioning in a crowded global market.

Diego Della Valle, President of Tod’s Group, was honoured this month with the Changemaker Award for Craftsmanship at the third edition of Changemakers in Luxury Fashion, an event hosted by Camera Nazionale della Moda Italiana. The award, while symbolic, reflects a deeper market reality: that handcraft, far from being nostalgic, is now a competitive differentiator in an era of mass luxury.

Della Valle has long argued that the luxury industry must protect its intangible capital—skills, heritage, and the transmission of know-how.

“Craftsmanship is the true essence of Italian luxury: a heritage made of hands, time and knowledge that cannot be replicated. It is a national value for Italy and must be protected and enhanced through concrete investments, starting with the training of young people,” he said. “With our Bottega dei Mestieri, we aim to pass on not just a profession, but a culture of doing things well, with care and passion. Being an artisan is something noble and we must make this profession desirable and promote it.”

This ethos—what Della Valle terms Artisanal Intelligence—is not mere rhetoric. It is embedded in Tod’s business strategy, particularly through initiatives like the Bottega dei Mestieri, which serve both to future-proof the supply chain and elevate the narrative value of Made in Italy in the eyes of international consumers.

Meanwhile, Tod’s received a second major accolade: International Brand of the Year at the WWD x Saudi Fashion Awards in Riyadh, an event staged by the Saudi Fashion Commission in partnership with Women’s Wear Daily. The award recognises the brand’s growing global reputation, particularly at a time when luxury buyers in emerging markets are increasingly drawn to brands with strong, authentic craftsmanship narratives.

Tod’s Creative Director Matteo Tamburini participated in the WWD Global Fashion and Beauty Summit, appearing alongside international peers to discuss the evolving luxury landscape. That Tod’s was singled out during this global forum suggests the brand’s narrative is resonating not only with consumers but with industry stakeholders betting on the long-term value of craftsmanship in luxury’s next chapter.