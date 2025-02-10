Victoria Beckham collaborates with Sotheby's

British fashion designer Victoria Beckham has teamed up with auction house Sotheby's to display a selection of contemporary artworks by George Condo and Keith Haring in her Dover Street boutique in London.

Working with Sotheby’s specialists, Beckham, who is known for collecting art with her husband David Beckham, has selected 10 artworks by Yoshitomo Nara, George Condo, Keith Haring, Jean-Michel Basquiat, Joan Mitchell, Gerhard Richter and Yves Klein to go on public view at her three-storey Georgian townhouse store before they are offered across Sotheby’s upcoming Contemporary auctions in New York and London or sold privately.

Highlights include Japanese artist Nara’s ‘Cosmic Eyes (in the Milky lake),’ which depicts a cartoonish young girl with sparkly eyes, the colourful ‘Artist and Muse’ artwork by George Condo, which could be interpreted as a double portrait of Picasso, and the childlike playfulness of Richard Prince’s Untitled, a work produced in 2020 as part of the artist’s ‘High Times’ series.

Commenting on the collaboration, Beckham said in a statement: “Art has always been a source of inspiration and over the years, I’ve so enjoyed learning and educating myself. It has the power to spark ideas, evoke emotion — and in the case of contemporary art in particular — it speaks to the world around us.

“For David and I, collecting is about more than just investing or acquiring beautiful objects. It’s about finding pieces that bring us real joy. The more I delve into art history and progress on my journey as a collector, the more captivated I am by it.” The exhibition follows Beckham’s 2018 project with the auction house centred around old masters’ portraits.

The collection of contemporary artwork is on view until February 10.