080 Barcelona Fashion confirms 27th edition

The 27th edition of 080 Barcelona Fashion will once again be presented digital this year and will feature 22 designers and fashion brands.

The fashion event will take place from April 26 to 29 in a digital format due to the “exceptional situation resulting from the Covid-19 pandemic,” explained organisers in a statement, as well as its desire to embrace the digitisation of the fashion industry.

22 designers and fashion brands will present their collections during 080 Barcelona Fashion, including Custo Barcelona, Alvaro Calafat, Menchén Tomas, Paloma Wool, and Y_Como.

080 Barcelona Fashion aims to promote fashion culture and its link to other cultural and creative industries, as well as to bring fashion closer to all audiences, added organisers.

It is also supported by the Regional Government of Catalonia through the trade, craft and fashion consortium Consorci de Comerç, Artesania i Moda to promote Catalonia fashion.

Other designers announced to take part include Antonio Marcial, Avellaneda, Eiko Al, Eñaut, Escorpion, Is Coming, Lebor Gabala, Lola Casademunt by Maite, Lr3, ONRUSHW23FH, Otrura, Pablo Erroz, Paola Molet, Paraiso, The Label Edition, Txell Miras, and Victor Von Schwarz.