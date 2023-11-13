835 brands to show at Pitti Uomo 105

The upcoming winter edition of Pitti Uomo, its 105th instalment, is set to host 835 brands at the Fortezza da Basso in Florence this January. Notable designers like Luca Magliano, Steven Stokey-Daley, and Todd Snyder are expected to be among the highlights of the event.

Of the 835 brands participating, a significant 43 percent are foreign companies. The format of the event is undergoing a renewal, with a layout designed to emphasize individual sections, a spotlight on vintage and the world of pets, and an expansion of international collaborations, marked by the introduction of Neudeutsch—a pioneering project focusing on new wave design from Germany.

Raffaello Napoleone, CEO of Pitti Immagine, emphasised the significance of Pitti Uomo as a crucial platform for discussions, solidifying Florence's leadership in fashion events. Napoleone stated, "Pitti Uomo offers the possibility of a unique overview of the new collections and of obtaining useful feedback on the performance of the markets and the main creative scenes."

The theme for the winter fairs is 'PittiTime,' reflecting the temporal rhythm inherent in Pitti Uomo's seasonal presentations. Agostino Poletto, the general director of Pitti Immagine, noted the fashion industry's reflection of time, oscillating between accelerated collections and timeless pieces that define the quiet luxury of enduring garments.

In the context of Italian men's fashion, the first three quarters of 2023 witnessed growth. Istat data revealed a double-digit increase of 11.4 percent in exports from January to July 2023, totaling approximately 5.4 billion euros. Imports also saw a 5.6 percent rise, nearly reaching four billion euros. Commercial outlets in both the EU and non-EU areas experienced positive growth, with increases of 13.1 percent and ten percent, respectively.

Breaking down the trade by product, shirt exports showed an exceptional performance with a growth of 24.1 percent compared to the same period in 2022. Ties recorded a robust increase of 22.1 percent, and ready-made clothing saw growth of 16.5 percent. Knitwear exports, although slightly below the sector average, saw an increase of 4.8 percent. Sales of leather clothing bucked the trend, seeing a slowdown that saw sales exports fall -8.8 percent.